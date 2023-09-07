17 Squash Recipes That Are Very, Very Gourd

Squash season is here—and we’re ready to lean into it, starting with a creamy mac n’ cheese.

Gorgeous autumn squash is sweeping into grocery stores and farmers’ markets alongside other amazing fall produce, and we’re excited to embrace all the amazing, comfort foods coming our way this season.

From Butternut Squash Wellingtons to Roasted Spiced Acorn Squash Wedges and Macaroni and Cheese with Roasted Butternut Squash, the sky is the limit when it comes to potential applications in the kitchen. Here are our best fall squash recipes to inspire you.

Gallery Squash recipes Recipe by Diala Canelo, Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Produced by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Lindsay Guscott, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari. Roasted Squash And Quinoa Salad "This is one of my favourite salads to eat, and it’s absolutely perfect on its own as a meal. Nutrition-wise, quinoa covers your protein, and many of the ingredients are seasonless, so you can enjoy it year-round," Diala Canelo says. Get our Roasted Squash And Quinoa Salad recipe.