5 New Eggnog Recipes, From Classic Nog To French Toast

If you have eggnog, then you’ve got dessert or breakfast—or the most delicious latte. The festive sipper is the star of the show in these incredibly satisfying sweet treats.

(Photo: Erik Putz)

Homemade Rum Eggnog

Try this festive sipper on its own—or in a delicious latte (or even French toast). Leave out the rum for a nonalcoholic treat. Get the homemade rum eggnog recipe here. 

