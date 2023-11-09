Recipes

20 Festive Holiday Sugar Cookie Recipes

From the sweet and simple classic, to eggnog, candy cane or mocha-laced, the sugar cookie can do it all.

These classic cookies cover all the bases—from ice box to no-roll sugar cookies, sandwich cookies and beautifully decorated cookies, to cookies so good they don’t need any frills, we have them all. (Psst: We have 200 other amazing holiday cookie recipes to bake, too—don’t miss out!)

a brown butter holiday confetti cookie with red and green sprinkles in the centre of a cut-out paper ornament
(Photography by Erik Putz)

Nutmeg Bakeshop’s Brown Butter Holiday Confetti Cookies

Browned butter and generous amounts of salt and vanilla give this holiday sugar cookie depth and flavour. Get our nutmeg bakeshop's brown butter holiday confetti cookies recipe. 

Watch: How to roll icebox sugar cookies

