Advertisement

Harissa Baked Beans

0

  • Prep Time15 mins
  • Total Time45 mins
Harissa Baked Beans

Produced by Aimee Nishitoba. Photo by Christie Vuong. Food Styling by Matthew Kimura. Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari.

Everyone needs a go-to bean recipe, and this has been mine for as long as I can remember. A riff on the classic English beans on toast, it’s made better with harissa, a North African chili paste. It’s perfect for a quick weeknight dinner that will please the whole table.—Stefanie Phillips

Ingredients

  • 4 tbsp unsalted butter, divided

  • 1/4 cup loosely packed brown sugar

  • 3 tbsp tomato paste

  • 2 1⁄2 tbsp harissa paste

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

  • 1 tsp salt

  • 1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

  • 2 540-mL cans cannellini or white beans, drained and rinsed

  • 1 cup vegetable broth or water

  • 3 cups spinach, roughly chopped

  • 1/2 lemon, juiced

  • Crusty bread, for serving

  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves and stems, roughly chopped

Instructions

  • Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 350F.

  • Microwave 2 tbsp butter in a medium microwave-safe bowl on high until melted, 30 sec to 1 min. Stir in sugar, tomato paste, harissa, oil, vinegar, salt and Worcestershire sauce. Season with pepper.

  • Combine beans with broth and harissa mixture in a deep 7 × 9-in. baking dish. Stir until beans are evenly coated.

  • Bake for 30 min. Stir spinach and remaining 2 tbsp butter into bean mixture. Continue baking until spinach is dark green, about 5 more min.

  • Remove dish from oven. Stir in lemon juice. Taste and adjust seasoning, if desired. Serve on warm crusty bread with a sprinkling of cilantro.

Kitchen tip

The spice level of harissa varies by brand, so taste before using to gauge your own tolerance.

FILED UNDER:
RecipesDinnerQuick Weeknight Dinnerseditor's picks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement