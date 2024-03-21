2
(Photo: Zuhal Ahad)
Haft Mewa, a sensory symphony of syrupy sweetness and satisfying crunch, is a delectable dried fruit salad that takes center stage in March during Nowruz—the Solar Hijri new year celebration in Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan and various Central Asian nations. It symbolizes the vibrancy and freshness heralded by the new year, triumphing over the winter’s dryness.
½ cup halved walnuts
½ cup shelled pistachios
½ cup natural almonds
½ cup golden raisins
⅔ cup dried whole apricots
½ cup oleasters*
⅔ cup black raisins
Soak walnuts, pistachios and almonds separately in warm water for one to three hours. Peel the skins off to get clean and clear nuts for your Haft Mewa. Patience is key, especially with the walnuts.
In a medium dish with a lid, pour 700 mL of boiling water and allow it to cool off slightly. Combine the peeled nuts, raisins and dried apricots and let it sit in the fridge for at least 24 hours to let the flavours harmonize. It is better to soak the oleasters separately and add them at serving time to avoid breakage. Add a pinch of freshly ground cardamom if you like.
Adjust the water amount as needed before serving.
Serve the chilled Haft Mewa, ensuring each portion receives a fair share of the sweet liquid.
This delightful dish keeps well in the fridge for up to a week. To prevent quick fermentation, it's best to use a dry spoon when serving from the main pot.
* Oleasters, also called Russian olives, are dried fruits native to western and central Asia. You can look for them in Afghan, Iranian or Pakistani markets in Canada.
For millions of people celebrating Nowruz, preparing Haft Mewa and other festive dishes bring back a little taste of home. Read more about the background of Haft Mewa.