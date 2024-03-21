Kitchen tip:

This delightful dish keeps well in the fridge for up to a week. To prevent quick fermentation, it's best to use a dry spoon when serving from the main pot.

* Oleasters, also called Russian olives, are dried fruits native to western and central Asia. You can look for them in Afghan, Iranian or Pakistani markets in Canada.

For millions of people celebrating Nowruz, preparing Haft Mewa and other festive dishes bring back a little taste of home. Read more about the background of Haft Mewa.