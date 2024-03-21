Having lived away from my homeland for the past three years, I have not missed a single opportunity to take on the hard task of peeling nuts to celebrate Nowruz or to make Haft Mewa—or any other holiday dish, for that matter. In July 2021, shortly before Afghanistan fell into the hands of the Taliban, I had to leave my country of birth, where I spent my whole life and loved so dearly. Making traditional dishes—even the hard parts of doing so—is a way to stay connected to my roots and to foster a feeling of belonging. And for my daughter, who is too little to understand the political changes happening in our homeland, it’s a precious opportunity to pass down a piece of our culture and heritage.