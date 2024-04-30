Read An Excerpt From This Summer’s Hottest Romance

Sure, it hasn’t been released yet, but if the success of Carley Fortune’s previous books are any indication, her third novel, This Summer Will Be Different, is going to be huge. You might be familiar with Fortune’s previous lakeside romances, Every Summer After and Meet Me at the Lake (which is being adapted for Netflix by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s production company, Archewell). Both are sweet, compulsively readable novels that flip between two timelines; both are New York Times and Globe and Mail bestsellers. This summer, Fortune is venturing outside of Ontario, where her first two books were set. Instead, This Summer Will Be Different—one of our favourite spring 2024 reads—takes place in dreamy Prince Edward Island. This book has everything, including a strong female friendship, spicy sex scenes and some excellent Anne of Green Gables references. Read on for an exclusive excerpt of This Summer Will Be Different, which hits bookshelves on May 7.