Meet The Moms Pushing For A New Approach To Canada’s Opioid Crisis

Schulz says treating this crisis for what it is would reduce stigma on people who use drugs and encourage those who want help to seek it. As it is now, she says, some people “do anything in their power to hide their use from everyone close to them: their friends, their family, their employer. That means so many people, especially young men, use and die alone.” She adds that many who die from drug use do not have a substance use disorder, but are using occasionally or for the first time.