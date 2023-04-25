7 Renter-Friendly Decor Tips From A Genius New Book

When decor expert Alexandra Gater was just seven years old, she was already planning her first mini makeover. She wanted an Ikea shelf on brackets, which would hold her keyboard for her jam sessions, of course. “It sounds so silly, but I remember having this vision and when my dad brought it to life for me, I got really excited,” she says.

Over 200 makeovers later—most documented on her YouTube channel, which boasts 73 million views—she still gets that same feeling each time. Gater, a former home decor editor here at Chatelaine, specializes in helping millennials transform their spaces via affordable, accessible and stylish DIY projects.

Though she’s not formally trained in interior design, her natural talent paired with years of experience means she now has tons of tips to share—a book’s worth, in fact. Gater’s Own Your Space: Attainable Room-by-Room Decorating Tips for Renters and Homeowners is on shelves now. “I love poring over home decor coffee table books, but I’m always left with this feeling of, ‘OK, how do I get there? How do I achieve this beautiful space?’”

Own Your Space marries gorgeous photography with notes on how to actually pull off the look on your own. Inside, Gater provides everything would-be DIYers might need: a QR-code downloadable letter to get your landlord on board; a quiz to figure out your aesthetic; how-tos on spackling holes, limewashing walls, hacking Ikea and more; and of course, photos of the makeovers she’s done, annotated with helpful advice. Throughout, she includes loads of rental-friendly ideas.

“So many people are frozen in fear when it comes to their spaces,” she says. “If someone wants a pink kitchen, I think in the back of their mind, they’re like, ‘Oh what if it looks outdated in a few years? What if I change my mind?’ I never approach design and decorating that way. I just go for it because I’m like, ‘Well, I love pink now.’ Being able to tackle reversible DIY ideas has helped. Nothing is permanent and you can always switch things up.”

Feeling empowered to change up your home? Read on for seven renter-friendly decor ideas from Own Your Space.

1. Make paint your best friend

One of the first things Gater recommends doing when you move into a new space? Get rid of those renter’s beige walls. Try a crisp white or, if you’re game for something bolder, dabble in colours—Own Your Space includes foolproof colour combos you can try (right now, Gater is loving shades of green paired with pinks or charcoals).

You can also use paint to accent certain areas or divide a space. Think: an arch behind your bed instead of a headboard, a nook and shelves for a faux built-in look, or a wide vertical stripe behind a desk to create an office area in an open-concept space.

2. Stick to your vision

One of Gater’s earliest YouTube hits was a cheerful makeover of her own apartment kitchen, with a pastel pink subway-tile backsplash. How did she get her landlord on board with the eye-catching hue? She didn’t have to—she used peel-and-stick tiles, which are removable with the help of a hair dryer to melt the adhesive. Bonus: You don’t need any special tools to install them, either. For the most realistic look, she recommends picking a design with indented “grout lines.” She also loves using peel-and-stick wallpaper or decals to add interest to a room without major commitment. (She has even used removable wallpaper to give an outdated white fridge a modern, graphic look.)

3. Overcome your art hang-ups

Art can be intimidating, whether it’s due to cost or your landlord’s stance on nails in walls. But Gater’s got solutions for both. You can save money by buying reproductions or posters from sites like Minted or Society6, or look for prints from local artists at craft markets or on Etsy. Sometimes, you can even buy a digital file that you print yourself.

Gater usually chooses art at the end of the moodboard phase, so that she can pick pieces that suit the colour palette. Another wallet-friendly option? Turn to nature and hang a large piece of driftwood or a dried floral arrangement—both look great above a bed. And don’t be discouraged if you’re not allowed to hammer into your walls. Gater suggests hanging items with adhesive hanging strips or hooks, sticking up unframed pieces with washi tape, or leaning a styled grouping of large pieces up against a wall.

4. Hack at it (your furniture, that is)

There’s a whole section of Own Your Home devoted to hacking Ikea furniture, and that’s because it’s one of Gater’s favourite DIYs. For example, she suggests buying an affordable nightstand and turning it into something elevated and unique by switching up the colour and handles. In the book, Gater includes step-by-step instructions for painting laminated furniture (you’ll need sandpaper, shellac-based primer, oil-based paint and foam rollers), but she also recommends checking out the custom fronts that are made to fit Ikea pieces from companies like Norse Interiors and A. S. Helsingö. Want a statement couch? Pick up a used Ikea sofa and throw on a fitted slipcover from Bemz or Comfort Works.

5. Lay the groundwork

Unfortunately, changing a large area of flooring is expensive, and unlikely to be the kind of renovation you can pull off in a rental. That’s where area rugs come in, says Gater. You can cover dark floors with a bright rug to lighten up a room, or even make a not-so-great countertop look more intentional by adding a small rug that pulls the same colours. In an open layout, rugs are also a great way to designate different zones—just make sure that all furniture in that zone fits on the rug.

Size definitely matters here: for a living room, your rug should go under the front legs of your couch, and stop just in front of your media unit. In your bedroom, you want at least two (or all four) of your bed legs to sit on it. For a dining room, make sure the rug fits under the chairs even when they’re pulled out from the table. Gater also notes that a rug is a smart place to invest—synthetic fabrics and printed patterns tend to cheapen your space, while a woven piece made with natural fibres adds sophistication while also promising a longer lifespan.

6. Perfect your pillow game

Though there are no rules when it comes to creativity, there are a few guidelines Gater sticks to when she’s styling a sofa. First off, she recommends choosing couch cushions based on the tones found in your rug.

Then, follow her simple formula for the perfect combo of shapes, sizes and textures: a big solid-coloured square, a small solid-coloured square, a small patterned or textured not-square shape, a square with a pattern, another square with a pattern and texture, and a small lumbar with pattern or texture.

It might sound like a lot, but it’ll give you that magazine-worthy look (plus a super cozy lounging spot). To balance out the cost, Gater recommends investing in good-quality inserts that will keep their shape, while saving on the covers themselves.

Inspired to tackle a makeover of your own? Shop our favourite rental-friendly decor pieces below.

