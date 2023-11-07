16 Cute Stocking Stuffer Ideas For All Budgets

The idiom “good things come in small packages” rings especially true during the holiday season. There’s nothing quite like the delight of discovering stockings brimming with small treats tucked under the tree or hanging from the mantel on Christmas morning.

In need of inspiration to get your holiday shopping started? We’ve got you covered with the best stocking stuffer ideas for all tastes and budgets.

Grace & Stella Illuminating Eye Masks, $26 for 24 pairs

The holiday season is always hectic. Grab a pack of these illuminating eye patches that contain hyaluronic acid to plump and green tea to depuff. (Hot tip: These can go in the fridge for a soothing, cooling effect.)

Karuwil Wavy Glass Straws, $23

For the cocktail, Diet Coke or iced coffee enthusiast on your list, these whimsical straws are the perfect eco upgrade. Clean these easily thanks to sturdy borosilicate glass. They also come with a bendy brush for easy cleaning.

Boot Rescue All-Natural Cleaning Wipes, $12

This small, resealable package of all-natural cleaning wipes makes quick work of salt stains. They can be used on leather and suede boots all through winter.

Nota Wildflower Wild Seals, $25

This elegant wax-seal stamping kit features a floral design, bringing romance to love notes, letters and cards. It comes with the stamp, as well as five wicks of wax in soft pastel hues.

Uniqlo Rounded Mini Shoulder Bag, $25

The viral Uniqlo Moon Bag now comes in a range of Christmas-friendly, jewel-toned colours, like this plummy red. It’s much bigger than it looks, making it the perfect gift idea for chronic purse over-packers.

Jenny Bird Earring Play Kit, $198

With two sets of earrings and two mix-and-match charm options this limited-edition box by Toronto-based jewellery designer Jenny Bird lets them experiment with fashion. We love the dangly puffy hearts and squiggly links.

Musoap Ginger Revitalizing Bar Soap, $16

Stock their bathroom with this revitalizing ginger-scented soap by Vancouver-based brand Musoap. Created to care for eczema-prone skin, each bar features natural ingredients and comes wrapped in zero-waste packaging.

Herbivore Hot Coco Exfoliating Body Scrub, $32

A festive twist on the brand’s bestselling sugar body scrub, this iteration features the same great texture but smells exactly like a creamy cup of hot cocoa.

Anthropologie Leopard Candle Snuffer, $32

Looking for the perfect extra to go along with their favourite candle? This playful brass snuffer will do the trick. You can also throw in a book of matches from a hotel or restaurant that’s meaningful to them for a truly personal touch.

Baggu Reusable Tote, $24

Sure, everyone already has dozens of reusable bags. But we promise they’ll never forget this chic metallic one at home. It folds into a tiny square and comes with a matching pouch so it’s easy to throw in a handbag.

Stojo Collapsible Travel Cup with Straw, $26

Help kickstart their morning with this collapsible travel mug that features a built-in sleeve for hot drinks. If coffee is not their thing, it also comes with a straw wide enough to sip on even the thickest smoothie.

Anto Yukon Soap Set, $36

Wrapped in illustrations by artist Meghan Hildebrand, these Yukon-made soaps celebrate iconic Canadian locations. They’re sold as a set of three for extra impact.

Pet Teezer Pet Grooming Brush, $18

Created by Tangle Teezer—a brand known for it’s ultra-gentle hair brush—this de-shedding dog brush is the perfect addition to a pet or pet parent’s stocking. Cat people need not worry—there’s a version for Kitty, too.

OkayOk Dyed Cotton Socks, $24

Give them what they truly want—socks. These cotton socks by Toronto-based label OkayOk come in a rainbow of colours. They’re cozy but still cute enough to wear every day, so they don’t look out of place paired with either slippers or loafers.

Purdy’s Chocolatier Survive The Season Chocolate Survival Kit, $19

What’s a Christmas morning stocking without chocolate? This survival kit contains all the sweet treats needed to get through the festive season, including the brand’s signature nutty Hedgehogs.

Saje Stress Release Relaxation Kit, $38

This handy aromatherapy set has everything they need to relax, slow down and unwind, including roll-on and inhaler versions of Saje’s popular Stress Release remedy and a massage ring to stimulate reflex points.

