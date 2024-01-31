No, You Really Don’t Need To Douche

(Photo: iStock)
It could have been your mother who first gently hinted that you might need an intimate soap. Or a well-meaning TV advert with an exceptionally memorable jingle. Before you knew it, you were wondering: Should I be douching?
The feminine hygiene market has become a booming industry. In fact, it’s forecasted to grow by $48.4 million USD between 2022 and 2027—in large part due to the rising popularity of organic products. According to a 2018 study, more than 95 percent of respondents said they’d used a feminine hygiene product at least once in their life. From deodorizers that promise to make your vagina smell like rose petals to soaps that guarantee you’ll feel unimaginably peachy, there are countless products that capitalize on the concept of a cleaner vulva, or in the worst cases, vagina shame.
But do people with vaginas really need to clean with additional products like douches or feminine soaps? Absolutely not. Here’s what two experts told Chatelaine.
Douching refers to the process of rinsing out of a cavity-like space, like the vagina or rectum.
According to Dr. Melanie Altas, director of the BC Centre for Vulvar Health and clinical associate Professor at UBC’s obstetrics department, douching was initially introduced as a form of contraception—albeit, not a very effective one. In the early 20th century, vaginal douches were marketed to help women appeal more to their husbands, with vaginas that smelled like a “summer breeze.”
“Suddenly, what was normal for women became problematic, [as] ads came out about products that were geared to women’s own insecurities,” says Dr. Caroline Pukall, professor of human sexuality at Queen’s University. “It’s almost like a problem was created from advertising these to control an ‘ew’ factor. Discharge is smelly, it’s gross, it’s disgusting—and you’ve got to get rid of that in order to be a good partner.”
The short answer is no. “We know that a range of products—especially those that go inside the vagina—involve some kind of liquid being propelled inside through a nozzle. That is absolutely not recommended unless required by a physician, simply because [they] can be damaging to the sensitive vaginal and vulvar tissue,” says Pukall.
In fact, practices like douching can disrupt a healthy vagina’s sensitive environment by propelling foreign bacteria in while rinsing out “good” bacteria. Healthy, necessary vaginal flora provide protection against STIs and other infections that might occur in the region. Rinsing them out could lead to pathogens making their way further up the reproductive tract and endangering the overall system’s balance.
A healthy vagina typically has an acidic environment as a defence against pathogens that are unable to withstand its acidity. That means douches and soaps can also cause imbalances in the vagina’s pH levels, leaving you further susceptible to bacterial, viral and yeast infections.
“They can also cause contact irritation, particularly ones that have [fragrances] or preservatives, which can lead to irritation and burning pain,” adds Altas. Such susceptibility to infections, inflammation and irritation can be experienced by both one-time users and those who use the products frequently.
As it turns out, your body already has your back in the cleaning department.
“Both the vulva and the vagina are self-cleaning,” says Altas. Clear or off-white discharge and a mild musky odour is considered healthy, she adds. Plus, “there are some natural oils made on the vulva that help to prevent dryness, and overusing [douching] products can decrease the normal oils and flora.”
When bathing, Pukall says less is more. “Usually what’s recommended is gentle cleansing of the outer area—lukewarm water with a very gentle soap, if any, and some manipulation with your hands is enough,” she says. “This is one area that really shouldn’t be touched because bodies have evolved in a way to allow for a self-sustaining system, and if chemicals get into it, it could throw the balance off.”
