No, You Really Don’t Need To Douche

The feminine hygiene market has become a booming industry. In fact, it’s forecasted to grow by $48.4 million USD between 2022 and 2027—in large part due to the rising popularity of organic products. According to a 2018 study, more than 95 percent of respondents said they’d used a feminine hygiene product at least once in their life. From deodorizers that promise to make your vagina smell like rose petals to soaps that guarantee you’ll feel unimaginably peachy, there are countless products that capitalize on the concept of a cleaner vulva, or in the worst cases, vagina shame.