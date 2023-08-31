How To Pack Lunch Like A Pro

One of the biggest reasons so many of us are put off by a packed lunch is that we haven’t figured out the best way to keep a particular food fresh; common blunders include packing it too early and using the wrong containers. Toronto-based Aviva Wittenberg has come up against almost every obstacle in nearly a decade of packing school lunches for her kids and work ones for herself. She started sharing her packing tips on Instagram, her self-titled food blog, and Lunchbox, a cookbook that includes 75 recipes and years’ worth of secrets.

According to Wittenberg, there are only two key ingredients to a delicious packed lunch: planning ahead and investing in great gear. Here’s her best advice for A+ packing.

Use an insulated lunch bag and add an ice pack for cold foods, especially on warm days. Not all workplaces have refrigerators, and employers are legally only required to provide a break room, so it’s up to you to keep your food fresh. To avoid risk, the only two things Wittenberg doesn’t pack for lunch are sashimi and partially cooked eggs.

To keep baked and fried foods crispy, let them cool to room temp before packing them for lunch. If you’re short on time, pack warm, crispy food in a small paper bag and cut a few vents to allow heat to escape.

Prevent sandwiches from getting soggy by packing tomatoes, cheese, grilled vegetables and other similarly wet toppings on the side in a resealable pouch. Pop them in right before eating.

For salads that maintain their crunch, layer ingredients: heaviest on the bottom (beans, grains) and most delicate on the top (greens, herbs). Pack dressing and crispy toppings separately to mix in at lunchtime.

Keep hot foods hot by investing in a high-quality Thermos, ideally wide-mouthed and dishwasher safe. To warm it, fill with boiling water, let stand for 10 minutes and drain before filling with hot food.

