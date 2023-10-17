Roasted, simmered, fried or puréed, squash is a vegetable you can use through fall and winter. Plus, with this simple trick, the kitchen prep is faster and safer.

Squash can be tough to cut and tricky to clean, but we have an easy and safe technique to keep your kitchen prep simple this fall.

Start by making several large slits through the skin with the tip of a sharp knife. This helps the air release as your squash heats up (so your squash doesn’t explode when you microwave it).

Next, microwave the squash on high for approximately 3-5 minutes to soften the skin, which makes it easier to cut.

Remove squash from the microwave and let it rest for 1 to 2 min, or until it’s cool enough to handle. If your recipe calls for peeled squash, remove the skin with a peeler or knife, then slice the squash in half lengthwise and discard the seeds. If leaving the peel on, cut into wedges or chunks.

Is pre-cut squash worth it?

Pre-cut butternut squash is more expensive than a whole gourd, but it’ll save you lots of time, especially if you’re in a rush (like on a busy weeknight). That’s why the Chatelaine Kitchen considers it one of the few pre-chopped veggies actually worth the higher price. You can also look for frozen butternut squash, especially when winter squash isn’t in season. But if you’ve got time, nothing beats prepping and chopping your squash yourself.

Squash recipes

Winter squash, including butternut squash, is in season during the fall months, so enjoy these hearty recipes with the gourds you cut easily and safely.



Gallery Squash recipes Recipe by Diala Canelo, Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Produced by Christie Vuong, Food Styling by Lindsay Guscott, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari. Roasted Squash And Quinoa Salad "This is one of my favourite salads to eat, and it’s absolutely perfect on its own as a meal. Nutrition-wise, quinoa covers your protein, and many of the ingredients are seasonless, so you can enjoy it year-round," Diala Canelo says. Get our Roasted Squash And Quinoa Salad recipe.