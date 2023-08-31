How To Cook Butternut Squash

Butternut squash can be unwieldy and difficult to chop, so try this before you cut it—plus, delicious recipes to make the most of your CSA haul.

Butternut is one of the most common types of winter squash. With a light-tan rind, orange flesh and a flavour similar to sweet potatoes, it’s sweet and has a creamy texture when cooked. When shopping for butternut squash, choose one that feels heavy for its size.

Butternut squash can be unwieldy and difficult to chop, so try softening in the microwave before cutting into it. Just poke it all over with a fork and microwave it for three to four minutes. Cut off the ends (be careful, it’ll be hot) and then cut it in half, or in quarters and de-seed it before you roast, steam or boil it. If you’re cubing your squash (to throw in salad or purée into soup), be sure to remove the peel—butternut squash peel is tough and inedible.

Butternut squash recipes

The homey smell of fragrant roasting squash is one of the rewards of preparing this easy side dish—perfect with roast turkey, beef or pork. Get our roasted butternut squash recipe.

This indulgent, triple-tested macaroni and cheese recipe incorporates butternut squash for deeper flavour and a healthy infusion of vitamins. Get our Macaroni And Cheese With Roasted Butternut Squash recipe.

“This is one of my favourite salads to eat, and it’s absolutely perfect on its own as a meal. Nutrition-wise, quinoa covers your protein, and many of the ingredients are seasonless, so you can enjoy it year-round,” recipe developer Diala Canelo says. Get our Roasted Squash And Quinoa Salad recipe.

Giuseppe is the former executive chef of Capo, Calgary. This butternut squash soup was his top choice in our round-up of favourite comfort foods from 10 top Canadian chefs. Get our Butternut Squash Soup Recipe.