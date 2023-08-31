With its ridged skin, acorn squash is challenging to peel; just leave the peel on, it’s edible and will become soft when cooked.

Acorn squash are characterized by their ridged skin, which can range from dark green, to green with yellow and orange spots. With a sweet and nutty flavour, acorn squash gets its name from its acorn-like shape. When shopping for acorn squash, look for ones that are dark green without any blemishes that weigh between one and three pounds.

How to cook acorn squash (and use it for an edible bowl

As with any type of squash, you’ll want to de-seed your acorn squash before roasting it. With its ridged skin, acorn squash is challenging to peel; just leave the peel on, it’s edible and will become soft when cooked. Since it’s small, acorn squash makes a delicious bowl or serving vessel. To make your own edible bowl, cut off the top, remove the seeds, brush the inside of the squash with olive oil (and sprinkle with salt and pepper), then bake flesh-side down in a 400 F oven until tender (about 40 minutes).

Acorn squash recipes

A perfect Thanksgiving side, these tasty squash wedges pack a lot of flavour with garlic and cayenne. Get our Roasted Spiced Acorn Squash Wedges recipe.

Microwaving the squash before cutting it into wedges makes it much easier to slice. Get our sweet and savoury Maple-Roasted Acorn Squash recipe.

The ultimate healthy weeknight fall meal: sumptuous salmon and roasted acorn squash, all in one pan. Get our Baked salmon with acorn squash recipe.

This creamy, triple-tested acorn squash soup recipe with warm spices is a great source of vitamin A. (Plus, for an extra-fancy presentation you can serve it *in* an acorn squash!) Get our Acorn Squash Soup with Warm Spices recipe.

Topped with curry and baked to perfection in the oven, these squash wonders are an incredibly delicious, satisfying twist on the classic toad in the hole. Get our Curried Acorn Squash And Eggs With Raita Salad recipe.

