3 Plant-Based Thanksgiving Sides From Jillian Harris

‘Fraiche Food, Full Hearts’—which the HGTV star and lifestyle blogger wrote with her cousin, registered dietitian Tori Wesszer—is packed with feel-good recipes. Here, three of our favourites.



Roasted veggies are such an easy side dish to make, and this combination is one of our favourites. Maple syrup is a nod to our Canadian heritage and adds an earthy sweetness that caramelizes to utter perfection with the roasted vegetables. We just mix everything together on the baking sheet with our hands for easy prep because who needs extra dishes when entertaining? Get this Maple Thyme Roasted Parsnips and Carrots recipe.

After a fun-filled three-day girls’ trip to Hawaii with a red-eye flight back home, we ended up at Heirloom, a Vancouver eatery known for their unbelievable vegetarian food. We ordered their kale salad to share, and we all fought for the last bite. Back in Kelowna, our team member and friend Mackenzie whipped up this version for us, and she nailed it! This one is so unique, delicious, and healthy! You will not use all the dressing, so store the extra in a resealable container in the fridge for up to 1 week. Get this Harvest Kale Slaw with Tahini Dressing recipe.



Turkey stuffing, meet your match. Tori’s mom, Patsy, was (and still is) the stuffing queen and was responsible for teaching Jilly how to master this dish. Her version had breakfast sausage in it and no white wine or apple. This un-stuffed stuffing will win over everyone at the holiday table! It’s moist, packed with all of those familiar stuffing flavours (addictive, actually), and super simple to put together. Double this recipe and use the same pan if you are feeding a crowd. Get Jilly’s Almost Famous Stuffing recipe.

Excerpted from Fraiche Food, Full Hearts: A Collection of Recipes for Every Day and Casual Celebrations by Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer. Copyright © 2019 by Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer. Photography copyright © 2019 by Janis Nicolay. Published by Penguin Canada, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved. Originally published in 2019; updated in 2023

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.