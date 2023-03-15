15 Super Comfy Loungewear Sets From Canadian Brands

Let's face it—your worn-out sweats could probably use a refresh.

Has your loungewear been working overtime over the past few years? Up your work-from-home game with a few comfy picks that put a chic spin on the classic jogger set. From sleek knits to dreamy fleece-lined dresses, we’ve rounded up cozy pieces by some of our favourite homegrown brands.

Hilary MacMillan

This soft knit set from the Toronto-based label’s latest drop features a balletcore-inspired wrap top and trendy wide-leg pants.

Leisure suit, $195, hilarymacmillan.com

Lezé The Label

Want to wear your loungewear to the office? Try a cozy skirt paired with a matching top.

Turtleneck, $148, midi skirt, $144, lezethelabel.com

Pure Balanxed

Made in Toronto with 100 percent organic cotton, each piece from this set features a mood-boosting affirmation—think “I am evolving”— on the label.

Oversized crewneck, $132, shorts, $98, purebalanxed.com. Available for pre-order.

Lachapelle Atelier

Corduroy elevates this made-in-Montreal jogger set that’s available in sizes up to 4X.

Sweater, $99, joggers, $99, lachapelleatelier.ca

Paper Label

Contrasting trim in an unexpected hue makes this neutral set pop.

Crewneck sweater, $98, shorts, $80, paperlabel.ca

Kotn

Ribbed materials are supremely chic, and this bold green set is no exception.

Ribbed crop tank, $35, ribbed pants, $78, kotn.com

Tkees

A cropped top and wide-leg pants create a flattering silhouette.

Cropped half-zip, $153, wide-leg pants, $174, tkees.com

Good for Sunday

This breezy cotton loungewear set will see you well into summer.

Cotton shirt, $125, wide-leg cotton pants, $98, goodforsunday.com

Province of Canada

This French terry sweatsuit in a faded pink hue is sure to be become a favourite.

Cropped sweater, $98, sweatpants, $124, provinceofcanada.com

Dynamite

Cargo pants are everywhere for spring, and you can’t go wrong with this ultra-cozy version. (We also love the matching shacket.)

Button-up shirt, $60, cargo joggers, $60, dynamiteclothing.com

Roots

Worn with slippers around the house or paired with white sneakers and a leather jacket for a day out, a fleece-lined dress is easy to style and always comfortable.

Sweater dress, $78, roots.com

Knix

When it comes to lounging, there’s nothing easier than throwing on a comfy one-piece, like this belted romper.

Romper, $79, knix.ca

Cherry Gardens

This flared-leg set crafted from bamboo fleece is the perfect way to dip your toes into the Y2K aesthetic again.

Tee, $98, pants, $133, shopcherrygardens.com

Hernest Project

Bike shorts and an oversized tee make a tried-and-true lazy day combo.

Oversized tee, $89, lounge shorts, $59, hernestproject.com

Joe Fresh

This super affordable option comes in seven colours and doesn’t skimp on style.

Hoodie, $34, joggers, $34, joefresh.com