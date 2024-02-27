The 6 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In February

“There's something uniquely Dystopia 2024 about recommending a cute air purifier, but if this summer is anything like last summer—Canada's worst-ever on record for wildfires—we're all going to need air purifiers. And, if you're going to have a big air purifier in your house, it may as well be cute and serve another function. I have this Dupray Bloom Air Purifier set up in my kitchen. I love that it kicks in automatically when it detects poor air quality (mostly, it seems, when I am frying) and that I can also use it as a colourful plant pot. (Note: I also bought the accompanying tabletop which can turn the purifier into a side table, but I found the quality not up to snuff—it looked cheap—so I'm using the purifier as a plant pot for a ficus instead.) When it's not hoovering up threats to our air quality, it's quite quiet and almost undetectable.” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital