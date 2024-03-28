The best beauty products for March 2024

I’m a big fan of drugstore mascaras. This new addition to my roster has earned me a ton of compliments, so I know it’s doing its job. The conical silicone brush makes it easy to get into corners to achieve the fanned-out effect I like. It also gives great length and volume without clumping. The formula feels a little heavier on my lashes than I’m used to, but it lasts all day without any flaking, which is nothing short of a miracle.