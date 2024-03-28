The best beauty products for March 2024

When it comes to beauty, there's no shortage of options; seemingly every day there's a new makeup, skincare or haircare product to swipe, blend, dab and lather.
As a beauty editor, it's my job to put them all to the test and vet them against my tried-and-true favourites to see what's worth the hype—and your money. Here are five new beauty products I'm currently using on repeat.
In a moment of weakness, I went back to getting my nails done professionally after a long break. (It’s expensive, but there’s no better feeling than a fresh mani.) Every nail artist I’ve ever met has recommended cuticle oil to keep my manicures looking better for longer and my nails healthy.
This genius roll-on cuticle oil is so easy to apply. Just dab it on cuticles and massage it in. It leaves my skin moisturized and my nails shinier. Surprisingly, there’s zero oily, greasy feeling, and it absorbs incredibly quickly. It has a slight fruity scent that reminds me of the cream used at my go-to nail salon, which I find very calming. Best of all, every time I use it, I feel like I just got a fresh set.
I’m a big fan of drugstore mascaras. This new addition to my roster has earned me a ton of compliments, so I know it’s doing its job. The conical silicone brush makes it easy to get into corners to achieve the fanned-out effect I like. It also gives great length and volume without clumping. The formula feels a little heavier on my lashes than I’m used to, but it lasts all day without any flaking, which is nothing short of a miracle.
Created by Canadian burn survivor Basma Hameed, this beauty brand just launched at Sephora. Known for its high-coverage line of foundations, it recently added a cream blush to its collection.
The cream melts into the skin beautifully and leaves a radiant finish that looks like a healthy natural flush. I like to wear it quite sheer, but it can easily be built up to a high-impact colour. It comes in six shades, my favourite of which is Mauve, a cool-toned hue.
Though it’s not a new product, this moisturizer just landed on my desk via Walmart, which carries the brand in Canada. I’m always looking for fragrance-free moisturizers and they tend to be a little clinical-looking, but this one comes in a cute jar with a mess-free pump dispenser. Plus, it rings in at just $20!
I’ve tried both the mattifying Cloud Surf Water Cream (made with hibiscus extract and celery seed extract), which is lightweight and gel-like, and the rich Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer (made with aloe leaf juice, avocado oil and vitamin E). I like them both equally, but the shine-busting Cloud Surf will be great for summer.
I still use my heavy-duty creams in the evening, but for mornings and quick mid-day top-ups, these moisturizers are a great budget-friendly pick.
The awkward period of time between winter and spring when temperatures vary wildly always does a number on my lips. A good balm is crucial to tackle the dry spots. This balm by Canadian brand Omy Lab is one of the best I’ve tried in a long time—and I’ve tried a lot of them.
It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid to draw water into the skin, ceramides to strengthen, arnica extract to prevent inflammation and bisabolol (a compound found in chamomile) to soothe. What it doesn’t contain, however, is what caught my eye in the first place. It’s fragrance-free and made without beeswax and lanolin, which are animal-derived products that can cause irritation or allergic reactions in many people, myself included.
The texture is thick, almost like Vaseline, which helps protect the skin. That said, it doesn’t just sit on top of my lips. I can feel it working its magic almost immediately. Plus, the built-in slanted applicator is easy to use and clean.
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
Subscribe to our newsletters for our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers.