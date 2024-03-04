5 New Beauty Products Our Beauty Editor Loved This Month

I’ve been using the original Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow pencil religiously for the past couple of years, but the new version has quickly replaced it. Precisely, My Brow Detailer has a tip that’s 50 percent finer than the original for maximum precision, which is said to be the thinnest on the market right now. It makes drawing individual hairs completely foolproof. I have medium brown hair with a neutral undertone and shade 3.5 is a perfect match for me, but I’ve also been using shade 4 to add some depth. I've been getting so many compliments on my brows lately, and I don't think anyone can tell they're not all mine.