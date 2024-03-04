5 New Beauty Products Our Beauty Editor Loved This Month

When it comes to beauty, there's no shortage of options; seemingly each day, there's a new makeup, skincare or haircare product to swipe, blend, dab and lather. It's my job to put them all to the test and vet them against my tried-and-true favourites to see what's worth the hype—and the money. Here are five new beauty products I'm currently using on repeat.
Finding a sunscreen you’ll actually want to wear and reapply every two hours is probably up there with shopping for jeans or bathing suits in terms of difficulty level. Good news: Bioré just launched one of Japan’s bestselling sunscreens in Canada, and it’s very, very good.
Available in SPF 30 and SPF 50, it has been reformulated with Health Canada-approved chemical filters, but the technology behind the beloved texture remains the same. The UV filters are encapsulated, which allows for a lightweight texture that feels like lotion and sinks right into the skin without feeling greasy. It leaves skin perfectly prepped for makeup.
It ticks all my boxes: It feels like a moisturizer, it doesn’t have that obvious sunscreen smell, it works really well under makeup and it’s much more affordable than most sunscreens out there.
Just when I thought I’d seen it all, these bouncy, jelly-like lips and cheeks stains by Milk Makeup caught my eye. Perfectly juicy and available in four pigmented shades, they are the ultimate low-maintenance summer staple. (And they look like Push Pops, which is a fun bonus for '90s nostalgia lovers.)
Whether swiped on lips or cheeks, these tints will skin a healthy flush. (One caveat: Definitely use a brush to apply on cheeks as they really do stain—you have to work quickly.) The formula contains collagen, aloe and seawater to plump and refresh dry skin, and there’s a pleasant cooling sensation upon application.
Chill, a punchy pink that can be built up to a red, is my favourite, but Spritz, a cute coral hue, is a close second.
Until fairly recently, my brows were low maintenance–I could get by with a wax and a tint every few months, plus a swipe of volumizing gel in the morning to keep them in place. As they’ve grown sparser, I’ve had to add a brow pencil to my routine to fill them out and give the illusion of fuller arches.
I’ve been using the original Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow pencil religiously for the past couple of years, but the new version has quickly replaced it. Precisely, My Brow Detailer has a tip that’s 50 percent finer than the original for maximum precision, which is said to be the thinnest on the market right now. It makes drawing individual hairs completely foolproof. I have medium brown hair with a neutral undertone and shade 3.5 is a perfect match for me, but I’ve also been using shade 4 to add some depth. I've been getting so many compliments on my brows lately, and I don't think anyone can tell they're not all mine.
Part gloss and part creamy lipstick, this lip plumper has earned a spot in my makeup bag thanks to its highly pigmented, ultra-shiny finish. It's easy to apply on the go thanks to a supersized doe-foot applicator that's tapered at the end for lining.
The fact that it claims to plump lips isn't necessary a selling point for me—great colour payoff is enough—but it's worth noting that, unlike some plumping products that downright burn, this one has a very mild tingling sensation courtesy of a ginger infusion.
I love the shade Strike A Rose, a pretty pink that's neutral enough to wear every day.
Like most millennials, I have an aversion to matte finishes. I started experimenting with makeup in the early aughts, when thick, mask-like foundation and over-powdered bases were de rigueur. I have absolutely no desire to ever revisit those trends. When I accidentally packed a new-to-me matte foundation to try on a recent trip, I was distraught to say the least. Plot twist: I ended up pleasantly surprised.
Though this foundation boasts a “skin-like matte finish” and a full coverage, it feels lightweight and natural. It does an incredible job at covering redness on my cheeks (my number one insecurity), while also infusing skin with active ingredients—including an encapsulated blend of retinol, lactic acid, shea butter and ceramides—that work over time to improve its texture and tone. Despite containing actives, it's suitable for sensitive skin. You'll definitely want to apply on moisturized and primed skin to avoid it settling into dry spots.
This foundation comes in a whopping 100 shades, so everyone can truly find their perfect match no matter their skin tone. We really have come a long way since the 2000s.
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
