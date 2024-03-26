6 Tips For Burning A Candle Perfectly Every Time

Candles have the magical ability to transform any space into a cozy haven, but one thing that candle lovers know far too well is there is an art to burning one perfectly. A recent survey conducted by BIC® Canada found a resounding 88 percent of Canadians use candles—but how many know the proper methods? From wick length and burn time to proper placement and lighting tools, this is your ultimate guide to becoming a candle burning pro.
From wick trimmers to snuffers, a candle master is only as good as their tools, but the one accessory you cannot go without is a lighter, of course. The perfect candle burn should never put your fingers in harm's way, so a tool with extended reach will ensure you can safely and properly light your wick with ease.
It's crucial to prepare your candle before lighting it for optimal burning. In fact, BIC’s survey revealed 59 percent of Canadians reported having difficulty lighting their candles due to the wick. To start, trim the wick to about a quarter of an inch in length to prevent excessive smoke and ensure a clean burn. Having the right-sized wick is also the best way to avoid “mushrooming”—a.k.a. the small mushroom shape that forms on the top of the wick when your candle burns too hot and causes a carbon buildup. Hot tip: mushrooming can also take place after letting your candle burn for too long, so be sure to follow instructions accordingly. In the event your wick does get too low, the BIC® EZ Reach™ extended wand will come in handy for lighting hard to reach places.
Once lit, it’s important that you place the candle on a level and heat-resistant surface that’s far away from any drafts, vents or air currents. Wind or strong air conditioning can easily disturb your flame, which is what causes those unsightly black specks and streaks in the candle.
It’s crucial to burn your candle for a sufficient amount of time during each lighting session, but never longer than indicated. Ideally, you want to aim for at least one hour per inch of your candle's diameter to prevent tunnelling, which is when the wax melts unevenly around the wick. If you start developing tunnels, don’t fret—they are reversible! One easy fix is to use a hair dryer to melt the wax to the container's edge. Another (less laborious) method is to wrap aluminium foil around the lit candle, making sure to fold it over the edge of the areas with wax buildup to reflect the heat. Both methods will help you re-level your candle wax by erasing its burn memory and starting fresh.
When it’s time to put out the flame, avoid your gut instinct to just blow it out because that can lead to ash particles getting stuck in the wax. Instead, pop on your candle lid, or use a snuffer or dipper to put out the flame like a true aficionado.
While often underestimated, proper storage is essential for preserving the quality of your candles. Be sure to keep your beloved candle collection away from direct sunlight and extreme temperatures to prevent fading or warping. It’s also vital to store your candles upright and level to maintain their shape and prevent the wax from pooling or spilling.
