6 Tips For Burning A Candle Perfectly Every Time

It's crucial to prepare your candle before lighting it for optimal burning. In fact, BIC’s survey revealed 59 percent of Canadians reported having difficulty lighting their candles due to the wick. To start, trim the wick to about a quarter of an inch in length to prevent excessive smoke and ensure a clean burn. Having the right-sized wick is also the best way to avoid “mushrooming”—a.k.a. the small mushroom shape that forms on the top of the wick when your candle burns too hot and causes a carbon buildup. Hot tip: mushrooming can also take place after letting your candle burn for too long, so be sure to follow instructions accordingly. In the event your wick does get too low, the BIC® EZ Reach™ extended wand will come in handy for lighting hard to reach places.