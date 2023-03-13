2023 Best New Product Awards Winners

With new products releasing regularly, navigating your local supermarkets can be an overwhelming task for your regular grocery pick-up. Deciding what’s worth trying or where you get the best bang for your buck can be tricky, but that’s where BrandSpark’s Best New Products Awards come in. Voted by over 12,000 Canadians from across the country, the perennial awards is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Every year, brands submit their new products hoping to be crowned the best of the best with the official Best New Product Awards title, based 100 percent on the voice of consumers. From Food & Beverage, Health, Beauty & Personal Care and Household & Pet categories, you can be sure these products are worth your hard-earned dollars. Continue reading for a rundown of the 2023 winners that you need to look out for on your next shopping trip.
Jump to a category:
Health, Beauty and Personal Care
Food and Beverage
- Antioxidant Beverage – POM Peach Passion White Tea Antioxidant Super Tea
- Block Cheese – Balderson Smoked Gouda
- Canned Seafood – Rio Mare Salmon Fillet in Extra Virgin Olive Oil and in Brine
- Cereal – Kellogg’s Two Scoops Raisin Bran Oats & Honey Cereal
- Cheese & Meat Snack – Armstrong Combos Mozzarella & Naturally Smoked Salami Sticks / Armstrong Combos Marble & Naturally Smoked Ham Sausage Sticks
- Cheese-Flavoured Cracker – Cheez-It SNAP’d® Crackers
- Chocolate Bar – Lindt LINDOR Double Chocolate Bar 100g
- Chocolate Candy – Werther’s Original Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels
- Egg Bites – Burnbrae EGG Bites! 5 Cheese
- Frozen Breakfast – McCain 5 Minute Breakfast Bowls
- Frozen Smoothie Blend – Blender Bites Daily Defen-C 1 Step Smoothie
- Grocery Store Charcuterie Kit – Longo’s Curato Entertaining Mix
- Grocery Store Ready Made Meal – Sobeys Cauliflower Crust Pizza
- Halal Frozen Food – Mina Supreme Crunch Spicy Chicken Bites
- Ice Cream – Häagen-Dazs Exträaz Layers
- Instant Coffee – NESCAFÉ GOLD Sachets – Iced Cappuccino Original & Iced Latte Salted Caramel Carton
- Low Dose Cannabis Infused Beverage – TeaPot – Lemon Black Tea
- Meat Alternative – CHEEZMADE by Tre Stelle Chicken-less – Nuggets & Burgers
- Non-Alcoholic Beverage (cocktails, mocktails) – Clever Mocktails Mocktail – Sangria & Moscow Mule
- Pasta Sauce (Ready-to-Serve) – Black Diamond Cheese Sauce 4 Cheese
- Pizza Flour/Dough – Robin Hood 00 Style Pizza Flour
- Plant-Based Cheese Slices – Vitalite Plant-Based Cheese-Flavoured Slices
- Plant-Based Milk – Earth’s Own Naked 5 Simple Oat Milk – Vanilla
- Plant-Based Shredded Cheese – Silk Dairy-Free Shredded Cheese
- Sauce Kit – Cracker Barrel Cheese Sauce Kit
- Shredded Cheese – Armstrong Cheese – Mmmm….BACON Natural Shredded cheese with REAL Bacon
- Single-Serve Coffee – Lavazza Keurig K-Cup Perfetto Dark Roast
- Snack Bar – Nutella® B-Ready
- Snacking Cheese – Armstrong Swirls & Mozzarella Real Cheese Snacks
- Specialty Tortilla – Oroweat / Bon Matin KETO Original Tortillas
- Spicy Crackers/Chips – Crispers Fiery Jalapeno
- Vegan Chocolate Bar – Cadbury Plant Bar
Health, Beauty and Personal Care
- Acne Cleanser – CeraVe Acne Foaming Cleanser
- Acne Patch – BAND-AID® HYDRO SEAL™ Non-Medicated Hydrocolloid Acne Blemish Patch, 7 CT
- Acne Treatment – Neutrogena Stubborn Acne AM Treatment
- Adult Probiotic – Webber Naturals Adult 50+ Probiotic
- Apple Cider Vinegar – Gummies Honibe Apple Cider Vinegar Gummie Bees
- At-Home Diagnostics – Braun Pulse Oximeter 1
- Baby Bubble Bath – AVEENO® Baby Bubble Bath – For Sensitive Skin
- Baby Supplement Drops – Jamieson Baby Omega Drops
- Children’s Pain Relief – Children’s Tylenol Easy Dissolve Powder
- Cold & Flu Gummy – Nature’s Way Sambucus Cold & Flu Relief Adult Gummies
- Collagen Supplement – Progressive Complete Collagen – Vanilla Ice Cream
- Concealer – Revlon ColorStay Skin Awaken™ 5-in-1 Concealer
- Contact Lens Solution – Biotrue Advanced Multi-Purpose Solution
- Electric Flosser/Toothbrush – Philips Sonicare Power Flosser
- Eye Drops – Systane Complete Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops
- Eyeshadow – Maybelline New York Shadow Blocks Eyeshadow
- Face Moisturizer – Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel
- Hair Dryer Styling Brush – The Knot Dr. All-in-One Mini Oval Dryer Brush by Conair
- Hair Serum – Dove Brilliant Gloss & Repair Leave-In Hair Serum
- Kids Vitamins/Supplement – Honibe Barbie™ Complete Kids Multivitamin + Immune
- Laundry Disinfection – Lysol Laundry Disinfectant
- Lip Colour – Burt’s Bees Gloss and Glow Glossy Balm
- Mascara – Rimmel London Kind & Free Clean, Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
- Melatonin – Jamieson Melatonin & Tart Cherry Chewable
- Natural Body Wash/Soap – ATTITUDE Leaves Bar Body Soap
- Natural Deodorant – Dove Care by Plants Deodorant Sticks
- Natural Dry Shampoo – Batiste Naturally Dry Shampoo
- Natural Facial Moisturizer – ATTITUDE Oceanly – Phyto-Calm – Soothing Solid Face Cream for Sensitive Skin
- Natural Hair Conditioner – ATTITUDE Leaves Bar Nourishing Conditioner Bar
- Natural Moisturizing Balm – Better Basics Better Balm
- Natural Skin Tint – Maybelline New York Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil
- Shampoo Bar – Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo Bar
- Throat Lozenges – Ricola Berry Medley Flavour
- Toothpaste – Sensodyne Pronamel Mineral Boost
- Training Pants – Pampers Easy Ups My Little Pony Training Pants
- Turmeric Supplement – Webber Naturals High Absorption Turmeric Curcumin with Black Pepper
- Vitamin B12 Supplement – Jamieson Vitamin B12 Gummies – Raspberry
- Vitamin C Serum – Marcelle Cosmetics 10% Vitamin C + Probiotic Serum
- Vitamin D Supplement Gummy – Jamieson Vitamin D3 2500 IU Gummies – Juicy Peach
- Vitamin D Supplement Softgel – Webber Naturals Extra Strength Vitamin D3 2500 IU
- Women’s Probiotic – Webber Naturals Women’s Daily Probiotic
Household and Pet
- Air Fryer – T-fal Easy Fry & Grill Flexcook XXL Air Fryer
- Better-for-the Environment Bath Tissue – Royale Original Recyclable Paper Pack, 9 Mega Toilet Paper Rolls
- Better-For-The-Environment Cutlery / Plates – Great Value Eco Compostable Plates
- Better-For-The-Environment Diapers & Wipes – WaterWipes Original Baby Wipes
- Better-For-The-Environment Hand Soap – Dial Foaming Hand Wash Concentrated Refills Starter Kit
- Better-For-The-Environment Household Wipes – Lysol Biodegradable Disinfecting Wipes
- Better-For-The-Environment Laundry Care – Nature Clean Laundry Stain Remover Sheets
- Better-For-The-Environment Paper Towel – Bonterra Paper Towel
- Cat Treats – Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ée
- Cooking Pan – Kilne Everything Pan
- Mattress-in-a-Box – Emma CliMax® Hybrid Mattress
- Mixer – KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Redesigned Premium Touchpoints
- Reusable Food Storage – Ziploc Endurables
- Stand Mixer Attachment/Accessory – KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment
- Surface Disinfectant Cleaner – Family Guard Disinfectant Cleaner
- Wet Dog Food – CESAR Simply Crafted