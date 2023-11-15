Recipes

9 Christmas Trifle And Pudding Recipes

These make-ahead desserts are true holiday crowd pleasers.

Trifles and large-format puddings were meant for parties: they’re served from a single bowl, feed a crowd, and look fantastic on the table. Plus, they’re best when made in advance, knocking at least one more item off your day-of holiday party to do list. Here’s our favourites, from traditional flavours to some new holiday twists.
Black forest trifle in a clear glass bowl.

Black Forest Trifle

Get our black forest trifle recipe here.

A trifle bowl showing layers of strawberry and lime curd trifle with pistachios on a turquoise table with a striped qhite and turquoise curtain in the background

(Recipes by Donna Borooah; Produced by Aimee Nishitoba; Photography by Christie Vuong; Food styling by Eshun Mott; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Strawberry And Lime Curd Trifle

Tart lime curd and buttery pistachios add a pale green contrast to rosy strawberries and the pairing is reminiscent of those strawberry-kiwi-flavoured treats you enjoyed as a kid. Take the shortcut with store-bought angel food cake; this trifle is full of other homemade elements. Get our strawberry and lime curd trifle recipe here.

Cake design by Brooke Cowitz, Produced by Chantal Braganza and Sun Ngo, Photography by Christie Vuong, Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari, Food Styling by Michelle Lucas Larving

No Bake Raspberry Trifle

Bust out your best novelty glassware: This no-bake trifle recipe from the 1990s remains unchanged and as delicious as ever. Get our no bake raspberry trifle recipe here. 

Lemon meringue trifle

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Lemon Meringue Trifle

Looking for a great make-ahead desert? This lemon meringue trifle recipe improves over time as the ladyfingers soak in the limoncello & lemon juice. Get our lemon meringue trifle recipe here. 
Our twist on classic trifle sparkles with fruit. Since it tastes better if refrigerated overnight, you only have to dollop on whipped cream before serving.

Cranberry-Mandarin Trifle

Get our cranberry mandarin recipe here.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

A classic British dessert, allegedly made popular in the 1970s by Francis Coulson, chef at Sharrow Bay Country House in northern England. (No matter its origins, this deluxe moist spongey cake with caramel and creamy custard sauce will please every sweet tooth.) Get our sticky toffee pudding recipe here.  

Christmas pudding with brandy-butter sauce

Christmas pudding with brandy-butter sauce. (Photo, Erik Putz.)

Christmas Pudding With Brandy-Butter Sauce

Drizzled with a rich sauce, this luxurious pudding is the perfect way to cap off a traditional roast beef dinner over the holidays. Get our Christmas pudding with brandy-butter sauce. 

mincemeat pudding muffins

Mincemeat pudding muffins. (Photo, Erik Putz.)

Christmas Pudding Muffins

Get our Christmas pudding muffins recipe here.
This isn't your grandma's plum pudding: Our incredibly moist minis can be made days in advance, then reheated in the microwave.

Cranberry Sticky Pudding

Get our cranberry sticky pudding recipe here.

Assorted cookies on a pink background with the words in white "Find more Christmas cookie recipes"

