Trifles and large-format puddings were meant for parties: they’re served from a single bowl, feed a crowd, and look fantastic on the table. Plus, they’re best when made in advance, knocking at least one more item off your day-of holiday party to do list. Here’s our favourites, from traditional flavours to some new holiday twists.
Black Forest Trifle
Get our black forest trifle recipe here.
Strawberry And Lime Curd Trifle
Tart lime curd and buttery pistachios add a pale green contrast to rosy strawberries and the pairing is reminiscent of those strawberry-kiwi-flavoured treats you enjoyed as a kid. Take the shortcut with store-bought angel food cake; this trifle is full of other homemade elements. Get our strawberry and lime curd trifle recipe here.
No Bake Raspberry Trifle
Bust out your best novelty glassware: This no-bake trifle recipe from the 1990s remains unchanged and as delicious as ever. Get our no bake raspberry trifle recipe here.
Lemon Meringue Trifle
Looking for a great make-ahead desert? This lemon meringue trifle recipe improves over time as the ladyfingers soak in the limoncello & lemon juice. Get our lemon meringue trifle recipe here.
Cranberry-Mandarin Trifle
Get our cranberry mandarin recipe here.
Sticky Toffee Pudding
A classic British dessert, allegedly made popular in the 1970s by Francis Coulson, chef at Sharrow Bay Country House in northern England. (No matter its origins, this deluxe moist spongey cake with caramel and creamy custard sauce will please every sweet tooth.) Get our sticky toffee pudding recipe here.
Christmas Pudding With Brandy-Butter Sauce
Drizzled with a rich sauce, this luxurious pudding is the perfect way to cap off a traditional roast beef dinner over the holidays. Get our Christmas pudding with brandy-butter sauce.
Christmas Pudding Muffins
Get our Christmas pudding muffins recipe here.
Cranberry Sticky Pudding
Get our cranberry sticky pudding recipe here.