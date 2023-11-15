Trifles and large-format puddings were meant for parties: they’re served from a single bowl, feed a crowd, and look fantastic on the table. Plus, they’re best when made in advance, knocking at least one more item off your day-of holiday party to do list. Here’s our favourites, from traditional flavours to some new holiday twists.



Get our black forest trifle recipe here.

Tart lime curd and buttery pistachios add a pale green contrast to rosy strawberries and the pairing is reminiscent of those strawberry-kiwi-flavoured treats you enjoyed as a kid. Take the shortcut with store-bought angel food cake; this trifle is full of other homemade elements. Get our strawberry and lime curd trifle recipe here.

Bust out your best novelty glassware: This no-bake trifle recipe from the 1990s remains unchanged and as delicious as ever. Get our no bake raspberry trifle recipe here.

Looking for a great make-ahead desert? This lemon meringue trifle recipe improves over time as the ladyfingers soak in the limoncello & lemon juice. Get our lemon meringue trifle recipe here.



Get our cranberry mandarin recipe here.



A classic British dessert, allegedly made popular in the 1970s by Francis Coulson, chef at Sharrow Bay Country House in northern England. (No matter its origins, this deluxe moist spongey cake with caramel and creamy custard sauce will please every sweet tooth.) Get our sticky toffee pudding recipe here.

Drizzled with a rich sauce, this luxurious pudding is the perfect way to cap off a traditional roast beef dinner over the holidays. Get our Christmas pudding with brandy-butter sauce.

Get our Christmas pudding muffins recipe here.



Get our cranberry sticky pudding recipe here.

