Three-Cheese Cod au Gratin with Italian Breadcrumb Crust

Photo courtesy of Gabby Peyton.
This is a my version of Newfoundland and Labrador’s classic cod au gratin. Using Italian breadcrumbs adds more seasoning to the crispy topper and Gruyère is an ideal cheese choice: it melts well into the sauce and adds a nutty flavour that doesn’t overwhelm the delicate fish. Most restaurants in Newfoundland and Labrador serve this as a main dish with a roll or crusty bread, but it is also served on top of potatoes or rice. — Gabby Peyton
1.5 lbs cod
1 tbsp neutral oil or butter
5 tbsps butter, divided
3 tbsps flour
2 cups milk
1 tbsp lemon zest
1 tsp dried oregano
1 cup aged cheddar cheese, grated and divided
1 cup Gruyère cheese, grated and divided
1 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated and divided
1 cup breadcrumbs, with Italian seasoning
salt, to taste
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Skin and debone cod filets if necessary. Cut cod into bite-sized chunks and place them in an oven-safe 8x8-in. casserole dish; season with salt and pepper.
In a medium saucepan, heat oil on medium heat, then add onion and cook until just softened. Add 3 tbsp of butter and melt, then add flour, whisking it to make a roux. Add milk a bit at a time, whisking occasionally until it thickens.
Add ½ cup each old cheddar, Gruyère and Parmigiano Reggiano grated cheeses to the saucepan and mix to combine. Season with oregano, lemon zest, salt and pepper.
Pour cheese sauce over the cod and stir to make sure it’s fully coated.
To make the crispy breadcrumb topping, melt remaining 2 tbsp of butter in the microwave in a medium bowl, then stir in Italian breadcrumbs.
Top the cod and sauce with the remaining 1.5 cups of grated cheeses to cover, then sprinkle breadcrumb mixture on top. Season with salt and pepper.
Bake for 45 minutes, or until the top is brown and bubbly.
Let cod au gratin stand for at least 20 minutes before serving.
If you are using frozen cod, make sure to thaw completely and pat dry with a paper towel to remove excess moisture. For frozen salt cod, defrost then rinse the filets in fresh water then soak the fish in more fresh water for 12-24 hours in an airtight container, changing the water every few hours to desalinate the fish.