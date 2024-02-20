Three-Cheese Cod au Gratin with Italian Breadcrumb Crust

This is a my version of Newfoundland and Labrador’s classic cod au gratin. Using Italian breadcrumbs adds more seasoning to the crispy topper and Gruyère is an ideal cheese choice: it melts well into the sauce and adds a nutty flavour that doesn’t overwhelm the delicate fish. Most restaurants in Newfoundland and Labrador serve this as a main dish with a roll or crusty bread, but it is also served on top of potatoes or rice. — Gabby Peyton