What I Learned From My 102-Year-Old Friend

“They called me Glamour Girl when I lived in New York City,” Audrey told me during one of my first visits to the long-term critical-care facility in Toronto’s west end, where she was transferred to from the hospital once she’d stabilized following her brush with death. She loved to dance, she explained, as I helped her walk each week to the piano in the lobby. Before she’d become unwell, Audrey had been taking music lessons, and she still wanted practice. If she couldn’t move to the music as she once had, she could defy physical limitations by learning to create it.