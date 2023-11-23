How To Put Together A Stylish Bar Cart

They’re all over Instagram—here’s how to style your own.

Whether you’re hosting a soiree or mixing yourself your favourite cocktail to sip on while watching a movie, a well-stocked drink station makes for a more relaxed holiday season. Adding a drink station to your living room or curating a mixed drinks tray for your small space is a great way to add some cheer to your life—and to your decor. (Yes, they can double as decor, too!)

Here’s how to style a bar cart that puts the fun in functional.

How to style a bar cart for the holidays

1. Show off your local spirit

You don’t have to go far to stock up on top-shelf liquor bottles, syrups and bitters. From unique flavours to splashy labels designed by indie artists, homegrown craft distilleries are overflowing with refreshing options. The secret to bar cart styling is to use pretty bottles as a focal point.

2. Get the prettiest accessories for the job

Barware essentials like ice buckets, cocktail shaker sets, cocktail napkins and coasters double as decor. Let your personality shine by pairing bold patterns with unexpected textures in your bar tools.

3. Grow your own ingredients

Potted herbs like mint, rosemary and basil add a fragrant touch and a lush pop of colour to your cart and your cocktails; garnish your concoctions with a sprig or two before serving.

4. Pick statement glassware

Keep everything on display to create an inviting, laid-back vibe. Shapely coupes, dainty flutes and gold-rimmed tumblers lend an eclectic look to the arrangement. Colourful cocktail glasses never fail to make a statement.

5. Shake things up with a mocktail

Swap your go-to beverages for something a little lighter—non-alcoholic spirits are buzzier than ever, with full-bodied flavour profiles meant to mimic everything from gin to whisky.

6. Hit the books

For those nights when you want to go beyond an old-fashioned, keep a mixology guide (or two) on hand for inspiration.

Originally published in 2020, updated in 2023.