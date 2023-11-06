The Best Made-In-Canada Gifts For Everyone On Your List

Check holiday shopping off your list with these delightful homegrown treasures.

Need some help getting your holiday shopping started? We’ve searched from coast to coast to compile a list of our favourite homegrown treats, from cozy home goods to delicious bites to noteworthy beauty buys. Wrapped and placed under the tree or slipped into a stocking, these made-in-Canada Christmas gift ideas will delight everyone on your list.

The Best Made-in-Canada Gifts for 2023

ForgetBKnot Medium Macramé Cactus, $20



Adorned with a string of tiny Christmas lights, this macramé cactus in a pot is perfect for the plant killers in your life.

Viva Panettone Signature Panettone, $45 for 500 g



Packed with candied citrus and sultanas, this traditional panettone is rich, buttery and perfectly golden.

Livcan Design Maple Herb Stripper, $19



An herb stripper makes cooking easier. Pair it with a rosemary plant in a pretty pot for a gift that keeps giving.

Haeven Studio 8-in Cake Stand, $95



Handcrafted in Oakville, Ont., this sturdy oak cake stand is a minimalist’s dream.

Waxxed Felt Car Diffuser and Fragrance, $22



Add a few drops of scented oil—like Candy Cane or Mulled Wine—to this felt car diffuser and enjoy the ride.

Mimi La Rouleuse Concrete Coasters, $69 for 4



A set of bubbly coasters makes a pretty and practical stocking stuffer.

Lollipots Ceramic Mugs, $70 each



To make her hexagon-shaped mugs, ceramist Stéphanie Kate Walker uses the Nerikomi technique, which involves stacking and slicing coloured clay to create swirling patterns.

Willibald Gingerbread Gin, $24



Cinnamon, clove and ginger put a festive twist on this bar-cart staple.

This Candle Is Lit Swirl Candles, $35 for 2, and Le Tenon Et La Mortaise Candle Holders, $72 each



Trendy swirl candles add instant cool to any room. Pair them with a pair of sculptural holders.

Kokom Scrunchies Floral Scrunchies, $10 each



Thirteen-year-old Mya Beaudry makes scrunchies inspired by the floral kokom scarves worn by Indigenous Elders.

Libertine Fragrance Incense Cones, $45



Notes of saffron, oud and leather create a cozy atmosphere.

MPGMB Decorative Bowl, $150



With its geometric cut-outs and pink-hued matte glaze, this bowl evokes the Moroccan architecture that inspired Montreal-based artists Marie-Pier Guilmain and Maud Beauchamp. Fill it with treats before wrapping it.

Mandy’s Olive Oil, $19



Housed in an adorable pink canister, this smooth EVOO elevates any dish, from salads to pasta.

Miiken Handcrafted Beaded Choker, $244



Shades of teal, orange and mustard guarantee that this beaded choker will be the star of any outfit.

Henson Shaving Aluminum Razor with Stand, $129



To cut down on waste and get the smoothest shave ever, you can’t beat a safety razor. This aluminum option was manufactured at an aerospace facility in Ontario.

Acorn Chocolates Chocolate Bars, $12 each



These stunning hand-painted chocolate bars feature unexpected flavour pairings, such as Orange Honey, Pandan Coconut and Salted Hazelnut.

Lake & Oak Spiced Coconut Chai, $17



For a cup that’s both sweet and spicy, this caffeine-free tea blend is made with ginger, cinnamon, cardamom and black peppercorn as well as coconut chips.

Kanel Voyager Spice Collection, $38



This tasting set contains eight spices and salts inspired by flavours from around the world.

Mi Corazon Hot Sauce, $11



Kimchi and habanero make a hot pair in this Montreal-made condiment.

Blazing Star Wildflower-Seed Kit, $30



For the avid gardener, this kit features seeds to sow 10 bee-friendly wildflower species, including bergamot, prairie coneflower and purple prairie clover.

Benjamin Bridge 2022 Wild Rock White Wine, $20



Orange Creamsicle, pear tart and freshly cut grass are just a few of the flavour notes found in this Nova Scotia–made white wine.

Banquet Workshop Pollinator Calendar, $34



Discover a new pollinator plant each month in this gorgeously illustrated neon-bright calendar, designed and printed in Vancouver on recycled paper.

Merge Tidal Soak Bubble Bath, $36



This sensitive-skin-friendly, biodegradable bubble bath by Tofino, B.C.-based boutique Merge is scented with a relaxing blend of eucalyptus, cedar, vetiver and lavender.

Gourmet Inspirations Coffee Syrups, $19 each



With flavours such as Salted Caramel and Gingerbread, these small-batch coffee syrups will take their morning brew to the next level.

Dimanche Matin Breakfast Kit, $40



Coffee, pancake mix, basil-strawberry jam and even a word-search puzzle—this breakfast-in-bed kit contains everything needed to start the day right.

Lizz Miles Art Print, $56 for 13 x 19 in.



Blues, pinks and yellows bring the Blue Rocks, N.S., tidal pool to life in this print by Dartmouth-based artist Lizz Miles.

Flo’s Felt Flowers Felt Flowers, from $8

This bouquet of felt roses looks as good as the real thing, and it will last forever.

Odeyalo Crewneck Sweater, $360



Embellished with 24 crocheted flowers, this French-terry sweater is a playful year-round staple.

Shop Now

Lake of the Woods Brewing Company Deep 6 Beer, $50



Brewed in Winnipeg and Kenora, Ont., and aged under ice for six months at the bottom of Lake of the Woods, this limited-edition Imperial Black Lager has notes of stone fruit and raisin.

Lohn Erde Room Mist, $36



Fan of that fancy-hotel-lobby smell? It’s literally bottled up with this room mist, which features a blend of cedar, vetiver, nutmeg, fig and amber.

Kin + Pod Hot Chocolate, $8



Shaped like a lump of coal, this hot-cocoa bomb makes a great stocking stuffer for those on the naughty list.

Your Bag Of Holding Belt Bag, $230



A chic twist on the shearling trend, this belt bag comes with an adjustable strap and a choice of gold, silver or black hardware.

Pacific Alchemy Sea Glass Rings, $80 each



Topped with sea glass plucked from the shores of the Pacific Ocean, these sterling-silver rings are made-to-order in Ucluelet, B.C.

Universal Flowering Perfume Rollers, $45 each



Toronto perfumer Courtney Rafuse creates layered scents such as Holy Hell (with notes of neroli, melon and violet), Fig Leaf (petitgrain, orange blossom and musk) and Saffron Flour (rosewater and ambrette).

Jae Polgar Splatter Arch Vase, $50, and Wildflower Boutique Felt Holly Stems, $18 each



Artfully splattered with a rainbow of hues, each of these curvaceous vases is one of a kind. Add stems of felt holly that can be reused over and over again for a festive touch.

Partoem Leather Bag, $320



This burgundy leather bag is just big enough to fit the essentials and features a strap delicately woven from production scraps. It’s the definition of luxury—without the steep price tag.

Scandinazn Chromatic Gaze Leather Earrings, $75



Made with upcycled leather scraps, these rainbow-hued earrings are as eye-catching as can be.

Aki Wellness Bath Bomb, $10



Crafted with traditional Indigenous ingredients such as cedar (to heal) and sweetgrass (to protect), bath bombs from Aki Wellness are a treat for the body and mind.

Sprizzi Canned Cocktails, $19 for a 4-Pack



Pour a glass of this cider-based twist on the classic cosmo to get the party started.

Cloverdale Forge 3-Piece Cheese-Knife Set, $145



This hand-forged cheese-knife set is pleasantly weighty and will last a lifetime. Pair with a local cheese and preserves for a fancy hostess gift.

Mima Ceramics Stoneware Vase, $155



A vase filled with their favourite blooms makes for an easy yet personal gift.

Todd & Paul Dog Treats, $13



Gift your pooch their very own Christmas cookies, like these peanut-butter-flavoured ones, which are packed with fatty acids, fibre and immunity-boosting spices.

Fitzy Design Leather Key Chain, $34



Monogram this cute daisy-shaped leather key chain for a personalized gift they’ll use every day.

Gibou Sleek Mask, $34



Slip this satin eye mask into a fussy sleeper’s stocking.

HH Hooks Rug-Hooking Kit, $139



Crafters will love this playful rug-hooking kit, which comes with instructions, a hand-drawn pattern, wool and a rug hook.

Stephanie Cheng Art Print, $63 for 16 x 20 in.



Celebrate coast-to-coast travel with one of Stephanie Cheng’s illustrated provincial-park-themed posters, each of which represent an iconic Canadian vista.

Comeback Snacks Popcorn, $7 per bag



After serving time in prison, Emily O’Brien launched a popcorn business. Comeback Snacks features flavours to delight sweet tooths, such as Peanut Butter Caramel.

East of Pine Silk Scarf, $85 for 11 x 60 in.



Made from 100 percent silk, this colourful scarf was naturally dyed with eastern brazilwood and rust.

Ok Sea Salt Spruce-Tip Salt, $13, and Wooden Spoon, $12



Spruce-tip sea salt and a hand-carved wooden spoon make a gorgeous gift.

Balzac’s Anniversary Blend Coffee Beans, $15



Balzac’s is celebrating 30 years in the coffee biz with a special medium blend that features standout notes from its first-ever cup and current bestsellers.

Porchlight Press Tea Towel, $24



Printed on a cotton tea towel, this Saskatoon-berry illustration will bring a touch of colour to their kitchen.

Small Hours Phone Sling, $129



Those who travel light will appreciate this chic leather phone sling.

Mélia Body Scrub, $22



Made in Ferme-Neuve, Que., this scrub contains honey (the brand’s star ingredient) to soothe skin.

Somerset Moss Facial Mist, $38



A toner and serum in one, this Vancouver-made mist contains jasmine-flower water, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid to refresh skin throughout the day.

