How To Decorate Your Mantel For The Holidays

Adding festive flourishes to a mantel is just as Hallmark-movie-worthy as tree trimming. Need some Christmas mantel decor ideas to deck the halls and spread holiday cheer this year?

Toronto-based prop stylist Catherine Doherty, a self-professed Christmas decor enthusiast, has a foolproof formula for tackling the hearth—and it doesn’t have to involve classic Christmas hues like red and green. “Look at the colours that are already in the room to create a cohesive palette,” she says.

Working with the style of your fireplace—whether it’s a classic wood mantel or ultra-modern marble—is always a good idea, says Doherty. However, she insists that there are no hard and fast rules, which is why holiday decorating is so much fun.

For the mantel above, she took her cues from the space’s eclectic decor and colourful fireplace tiles and brought in a mix of materials (such as paper, glass and brush Christmas trees) and vintage candle holders of varying styles and heights.

5 ways to decorate your mantel for the holidays

Start with greenery

“I always start with a garland—real or fake—as a base and add to it,” says Doherty. You can use wire to attach fresh greenery clipped from your backyard and hang ornaments or stockings to make it appear fuller. And whether you’re leaning classic and symmetrical or quirky and lived-in, a wreath is always a good idea, says Doherty. “It’s a focal point and gives the overall look some weight.”

Layer in old and new

Keep your decoration simple by sourcing from what you already have. “You don’t have to buy brand-new things every year,” says Doherty. Borrow from other rooms, and mix in your favourite baubles or heirloom pieces. The key to decor that looks intentional is matching the finishes—in this case, she used brass throughout.

Add a light source

For cozy warmth, light is crucial. Candles are great if you can safely burn them, but string lights are an easy alternative. If there’s no nearby outlet, opt for the battery-operated kind, like these ones.

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, clear lights and neutral candles work well, but you can jazz things up with colourful lights and vibrant candles in your chosen colour palette.

Level up your decor

“In this case, the fireplace isn’t operational, so I was able to use the floor as another level to continue the theme.”

Think outside the box

No fireplace? Instead of focusing on a holiday mantel, create a small vignette on a bookcase, cabinet or bar cart, or add twinkle lights and sprigs of cedar over picture frames.

Make it last

For a decor that lasts all winter long, Doherty suggests removing anything outrightly holiday-ish and keeping only the greenery and lights.

