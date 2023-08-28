×

Chatelaine x The Beauty Awards Contest: Rules and Regulations

CONTEST RULES

(the “Official Rules”)

CHATELAINE x THE BEAUTY AWARDS CONTEST

(the “Contest”)

These Official Rules govern the Contest. By participating or attempting to participate in the Contest, you will be deemed to have received, understood, and agreed to these Official Rules.

WHO ARE THE SPONSORS?

The Contest is sponsored and administered by St. Joseph Communications or one of its subsidiaries or their affiliates (“SJC”).

The following entities are co-sponsors of the Contest: HELEN OF TROY.

SJC and any co-sponsors of the Contest are referred to collectively or individually as the “Sponsors”.

Although the Contest may be communicated, promoted, or administered by means of a third party social media or social networking service or site (a “Third Party Service”), the Contest is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, any Third Party Service. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Contest should be directed to SJC and not to any Third Party Service.

WHO MAY ENTER THE CONTEST?

The Contest is open only to legal residents of Canada (excluding residents of Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory of residence at the time of entry.

The following individuals are not eligible to enter the Contest:

employees, officers, directors, agents and representatives of: (i) the Sponsors, or any of their respective parents, subsidiaries or affiliates; (ii) any prize suppliers; (iii) any and all other companies associated with the Contest;

a household member of any of the individuals listed in (a), above, whether or not related;

members of the immediate family (spouse, parent, child or sibling) of the individuals listed in (a), above.

WHEN DOES THE CONTEST START/END?

You may enter the Contest between 12:00 p.m. on August 28, 2023 and 11:59 p.m. on November 1, 2023 (“Entry Period”) after which time the Contest will be closed and no further entries shall be accepted. All times referenced in these Official Rules are Eastern Standard Time (ET).

HOW DO I ENTER THE CONTEST?

No purchase is necessary to enter the Contest.

To enter the Contest: (i) go to www.chatelaine.com/beautyprize during the Entry Period; (ii) click on the Contest banners, buttons or links to access the online entry form for the Contest; (iii) complete the online entry form as instructed, including all required information; and (iv) submit your completed online entry form as instructed during the Entry Period.

HOW MANY TIMES MAY I ENTER THE CONTEST?

Limit of one (1) entry per person.

COULD MY ENTRY BE REFUSED OR REJECTED?

Your entry could be refused or rejected if:

you attempt to enter the Contest in a fashion not authorized by these Official Rules;

your entry contains false or misleading information or is late, falsified, illegible, damaged or incomplete or otherwise irregular;

your entry is submitted using robotic, automated, programmed or other illicit means; or

your entry is not in compliance with these Official Rules.

All of the above may be determined in the Sponsors’ sole discretion, whose decisions are final.

The Sponsors reserve the right to refuse any entry for any other reason as they may determine, in their sole discretion.

WHAT ARE THE CONDITIONS OF ENTRY?

By entering the Contest you agree to all of the following:

To be bound by these Official Rules and by the decisions of the Sponsors, whose decisions are final, binding and conclusive.

You represent and warrant that (i) your entry, including any material comprising your entry (e.g. name, user name, profile picture, etc., as applicable) and any material submitted with your entry (e.g. photograph, video, written submission or other form of submission, as applicable) (all such material, collectively, the “Entry Material”) is original to you, (ii) you have all necessary rights in and to your Entry Material to enter the Contest, including the consent of any third parties whose personal information is included in your Entry Material, and (iii) your Entry Material does not contain, depict, include or involve content that is, or could reasonably be considered to be, inappropriate, unsuitable or offensive, as determined by the Sponsors in their sole discretion.

You understand and agree that your entry, including your Entry Material, will not be returned to you and may be moderated or edited by the Sponsors as they deem appropriate.

You grant to the Sponsors the irrevocable right to use your Entry Material in any media worldwide and for any purpose related to the Contest (or any similar contest), including the right to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, translate, or create derivative works from, your Entry Material without notification, compensation or additional consideration to you.

You waive all claims of moral rights in any use of your Entry Material by the Sponsors pursuant to the rights granted in these Official Rules.

You agree that the Sponsors shall have the right at any time to require proof of identity or eligibility to enter the Contest and that failure to provide any such proof upon request may result in disqualification.

You release and forever discharge the Sponsors, their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries, any other companies associated with the Contest and all of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensees, successors and assigns, as well as any Third Party Services, (collectively, the “Releasees”), and agree to indemnify and hold harmless each of the Releasees, from and against any and all claims, damages or liability, including any costs or losses related to personal injury, death, damage to or loss or destruction of property, arising out of, or in any way related to, (i) your participation in the Contest, (ii) the awarding, receipt, possession, use or misuse of any prize, in whole or in part, or any travel or activity related to any prize, (iii) the use of any Entry Material or Publicity Material (defined below) in accordance with the rights granted in these Official Rules or (iv) any breach of these Official Rules.

WHAT ARE THE CONTEST PRIZES?

There is one (1) Grand prize available to be won consisting of a beauty products prize pack. Total value of the Grand Prize is approximately $2,000.00 CDN.

Any winner is solely responsible for coordinating use of the prize and for all taxes, fees, and expenses not otherwise set forth in these Contest rules.

ARE THERE ANY PRIZE CONDITIONS?

In addition to any prize conditions provided elsewhere in these Official Rules, any prize awarded in the Contest is subject to the following conditions:

The prize value in these Official Rules is approximate only. You will not be compensated if the actual prize value is lower than the value quoted in these Official Rules.

The prize may be substituted, in whole or in part, with a prize or prize component of equal or greater value if the prize or prize component cannot be awarded for any reason.

The prize must be accepted as awarded and may not be transferred, unless otherwise determined by the Sponsors. The prize may not be exactly as advertised. The prize is provided “as is” without representation or warranty of any kind by the Sponsors.

The prize may not be resold.

Any unused portion of the prize, once awarded, will be deemed forfeited. The prize will not be replaced if lost, destroyed, mutilated or stolen.

HOW WILL THE POTENTIAL WINNER(S) BE SELECTED?

Contest Draw

On November 2, 2023 at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET in Toronto Ontario, a representative of SJC will conduct a random draw from among all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. For the prize to be awarded pursuant to these Official Rules, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected as a potential winner (the “Selected Entrant”).

The Selected Entrant will be notified within one (1) day after the draw using the information provided at the time of entry into the Contest. In the event any Selected Entrant does not respond to such notification within three (3) business days, declines a prize for any reason or does not meet the requirements set forth in these Official Rules, as determined by the Sponsors, the Selected Entrant will be disqualified and an alternate Selected Entrant may be randomly selected from among remaining eligible entries or the prize may be canceled.

HOW CAN A POTENTIAL WINNER BECOME A WINNER?

To be declared a winner, a Selected Entrant:

must correctly answer, without assistance, a time-limited, mathematical skill-testing question to be administered by the Sponsors;

must be in compliance with these Official Rules;

must sign and return, within any designated time period, the Sponsors’ Declaration of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release form (the “Winner Release”) and any other documentation as required by the Sponsors;

may be required to provide proof of identification to confirm eligibility or to claim a prize or provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of any account associated with the selected entry.

If the identity of a Selected Entrant is disputed, the entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder (the individual assigned to the e-mail address or, if applicable for entry, social media handle associated with the entry). All Selected Entrants may be required to provide proof that he/she is the authorized account holder associated with the selected entry.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS OF WINNING A PRIZE?

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period.

HOW DO I CLAIM A PRIZE?

Once a potential winner is confirmed as a winner, prize distribution will be promptly coordinated.

Except as otherwise indicated by the Sponsors, a winner must personally take delivery of the prize as instructed within thirty (30) days of being notified that such prize is available or within such other time period as may reasonably be advised by the Sponsors.

If a winner fails to take delivery of the prize as instructed, the prize will be deemed forfeited.

WILL I APPEAR IN ANY PUBLICITY IF I AM A WINNER?

If you are a winner, the Sponsors may require you to appear in publicity related to the Contest or to any similar contest.

By accepting a prize:

you grant to the Sponsors the irrevocable right to record, photograph or otherwise capture or document you, your likeness, your voice, or any statements you make regarding the Contest or the prize, by any available means;

you agree that any such captured material, together with your biographical information, such as name or place of residence, or your Entry Material (collectively, all such materials, the “Publicity Material”) may be used by the Sponsors or their licensees, successors, or assigns (collectively, the “Publicity Parties”) in any media, whether now known or later devised, worldwide and in perpetuity, for advertising or promotional purposes related to the Contest or any similar contest. Any such use of the Publicity Material may include the reproduction, modification, adaptation, translation or creation of derivative works from your Entry Material;

you acknowledge that the Publicity Parties shall not be required to compensate you, notify you or request your permission in connection with their use of any Publicity Material, unless otherwise prohibited by law; and

you waive any rights that you may have or that may otherwise exist in connection with any use of the Publicity Material by any of the Publicity Parties, including any moral rights in any such Publicity Material.

HOW WILL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION BE COLLECTED, USED AND DISCLOSED?

By entering the Contest, you consent to SJC’s collection, use and disclosure of your personal information in accordance with the Privacy Policy, available at https://www.stjoseph.com/privacy-policy/ (the “SJC Privacy Policy”), for purposes of administering the Contest as described in these Official Rules.

Over the course of participating in the Contest, you may be given the option to receive commercial emails or other communications of a commercial nature (collectively, “Commercial Communications”) from the Sponsors or other parties. Should you elect to receive Commercial Communications from SJC, your personal information will be used by SJC to that end, in accordance with the SJC Privacy Policy.

Your personal information may be disclosed to a third party in the following circumstances:

in accordance with these Official Rules, or with your consent, or as otherwise permitted or required by law.

if you consent to receive Commercial Communications from a party other than SJC, SJC will disclose your personal information to that other party for that purpose;

if you are a potential prize winner, SJC may disclose your personal information to any prize supplier for purposes of prize fulfillment; and

if you have been asked to sign and return the Sponsors’ Winner Release or other documentation in accordance with the terms of these Official Rules, SJC may disclose your personal information to any interested party, such as an entity who is released from liability.

SJC’s disclosure of your personal information to a third party, including any co-sponsors of this Contest, will cause your personal information to be subject to that party’s privacy policy and practices.

HOW DO THE RELEASEES LIMIT THEIR LIABILITY?

The Releasees assume no liability for the following:

stolen, late, incomplete, illegible, inaccurate, misdirected, lost, misrouted, scrambled, damaged, delayed, undelivered, mutilated, jumbled, or garbled entries, transmissions, e-mail, mail or other communications;

any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in transmission, processing or communication;

failures or malfunctions of, or difficulties with, computer hardware or software, telephones, telephone lines, telephone systems or network, cable, satellite, server or website connections;

printing, typographical or other errors appearing within these Official Rules, in any Contest-related advertisements or in Contest-related materials;

incorrect or inaccurate information, including where caused by website users, tampering, hacking or by any equipment or programming associated or used in connection with the Contest;

injury or damage to any computer or other device resulting from or otherwise related to participation in the Contest, the use of any website or the downloading or accessing of any materials;

anyone being incorrectly or mistakenly identified as a winner or potential winner; or

any other errors, problems or difficulties of any kind, whether human, mechanical, electronic or otherwise, relating in any way to the Contest, including those errors, problems or difficulties that may relate to the administration of the Contest, the processing of entries, the advertising of the Contest, the announcement of any prize or prize winner or the cancellation or postponement of any event.

WHAT LAWS APPLY TO THE CONTEST?

This Contest shall be governed exclusively by the laws of the Ontario and the federal laws applicable therein, including all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Contest Rules, rights and obligations between entrants and the Sponsors, and procedural provisions, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules. Any dispute shall be adjudicated by the courts sitting in Toronto, Ontario.

Any attempt to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal or civil laws. Should any such attempt be made, the Sponsors reserve the right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

CAN THE SPONSORS CANCEL OR AMEND THE CONTEST?

The Sponsors may cancel, modify or suspend the Contest or amend these Official Rules for any reason whatsoever. For example, if for any reason the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, the Sponsors may adjust any of the dates, timeframes or other Contest mechanics, substitute a prize of equal or greater value to the Grand Prize or suspend or cancel the Contest.

You may not amend these Official Rules in any way.

WOULD THE SPONSORS EVER DISQUALIFY OR BAN SOMEONE FROM A CONTEST?

The Sponsors may disqualify without notice or ban someone from the Contest or any future contest for any other reason, including if the Sponsors find that a person has:

resold or attempted to resell a prize, in whole or in part;

tampered with or attempted to tamper with, or undermined or attempted to undermine, the legitimate operation of the Contest;

provided false or misleading information;

acted in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with the intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any person; or

otherwise violated any of these Official Rules.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THESE OFFICIAL RULES CONTRADICT OTHER CONTEST MATERIALS?

In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between these Official Rules and disclosures or statements made by the Sponsors or appearing in other Contest-related materials, these Official Rules shall govern.

WHAT HAPPENS IF PART OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BECOMES UNENFORCEABLE OR DOES NOT APPLY?

If any part of these Official Rules is legally unenforceable or inapplicable, then that part will be deemed invalid; however, the remainder of these Official Rules will otherwise continue to be legally binding.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

All intellectual property, including but not limited to, trademarks, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, images, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Sponsors. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or other intellectual property without the express written consent of the Sponsors is strictly prohibited.