Sometimes you need to close the door firmly behind you before you can fully appreciate what’s in front of you.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

While it’s important that things move forward in your relationships, if they move too quickly, you may end up getting prematurely enmeshed in an unhealthy way. While you may be feeling enthusiastic (which is fantastic!), the best thing you can do this week is adopt a more sustainable pace in all things—especially with your personal connections. This will help you to better understand your own motivations and those of the people around you.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You have a tendency to think about worst-case scenarios, so when you actually get hopeful, it’s a special thing. Be brave enough to explore what you really want, Capricorn. Other people may tell you what is or isn’t possible, but this week, that doesn’t matter. What matters is that you give yourself the opportunity to experience enthusiasm and desire for something that is life-affirming. Allow yourself the gift of being motivated by the best possible potential.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

When you allow your realism to descend into pessimism, you’re not being smarter, you’re only working harder. While it’s wise to get clear and honest with yourself about the very real problems that you’re facing, it’s equally important to be able to explore possibilities—not just probabilities. Well-informed optimism will help you get where you want to go, Aquarius. Be brave enough to imagine and explore potential.

Feb. 19-March 20

Your ruling planet is mashing up with the Sun over the weekend, and this transit is another reminder to look at your attachments and boundaries. If you can be clear with yourself about what is true to you, it will be easier to make compromises when and if needed so that you stay on the right path even if others disagree with your vision. Sometimes you need to defer to your own instincts, regardless of what others say, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

How have you been prioritizing things in your life, Aries? This week, you will have the opportunity to choose joy—or not. When you find yourself turning away from happiness, do your best to examine your motivations, and whenever you can, choose people, situations, and dynamics that make you feel excited to be alive. Behave in life-affirming ways, but also work to foster self-awareness about who and what you choose—and why you make those choices.

April 20-May 20

As annoying as this may be, you are not meant to have the answers. Things are still developing, and your anxieties may drive you to push yourself or others to come to an answer or be certain about things before you actually are. As vulnerable and challenging as it may feel, allow matters to develop in their own time. If you push too hard, all you will get is resistance this week, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

Have you been investing in your relationships? This week, new people may come into your life, or you may simply be reconnecting with people already in it. In either case, it’s important that you show up. You have the opportunity to become more aware of your relationship patterns and the ways that you regularly engage with others. You may see more clearly how these do and don’t work for you. Treat others as you wish to be treated, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

If you allow your anxieties and insecurities to drive you, you’ll run the risk of betraying yourself. Don’t give away your power, Moonchild. This may look like assuming the worst, acting out of a scarcity-based view of the world, or putting other people’s thoughts and feelings above your own without proper discretion. Do your best to stay present with your emotions—even the hard ones to bear—this week.

July 23-Aug. 22

If your motivation is to try to control how other people feel or act, you are going to be pretty frustrated in life. All that you can truly manage in this life is your own choices. This includes who you choose to engage with and how much you decide to trust them. Focus on keeping your own side of the street tidy this week, and allow other people to reveal themselves to you in their own way and time, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s really hard to find a healthy balance between prioritizing your needs around your own responsibilities and self care with the ways in which you need to show up for others. Allow yourself to explore the themes of balance this week as you investigate where you’re overdoing it and the motivations behind that behaviour—as well as where you’re phoning it in, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

You are undergoing challenging changes, and it’s likely to have you feeling pretty overwhelmed this week. Sometimes you need to close the door firmly behind you before you can fully appreciate what’s in front of you. Let go of the past, including the habits and dynamics that have held you back. Sit with the emotions that emerge. The only way to the other side is by going through it, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

This is a really important week for meaningful reflection on the things that matter most to you, Scorpio. This may be vulnerable or just something that requires a bit of privacy and space. You may be feeling ready to make some important decisions, but if you act before exploring all of your options, you won’t be doing yourself any favours. Your heart has the answers—do your best to listen to it.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox! Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week. Email *

CAPTCHA

Consent * Yes, I would like to receive Chatelaine's newsletter. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time. * *