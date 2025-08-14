It’s been more than 40 years since Shania Twain worked the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Timmins, Ont., but Canada’s favourite country star (and two-time Chatelaine cover star!) has officially made her fast-food comeback.

Shania’s Sides, Twain’s new menu collaboration with McDonald’s, is now available across Canada while supplies last. The limited-edition items—which can be ordered solo or as part of a combo—include a new flavour of “McShaker” fries (All-Dressed, a Canadian classic) and the return of their popular strawberry hand pie (featuring snazzy new packaging). If you’re picking up a combo, you have the option to snag what may be the most covetable prize of this collaboration: a limited-edition pink cowboy-boot keychain.

As a lifelong Shania stan and Chatelaine’s self-appointed fast-food correspondent, I set out to report on the full lineup. McD’s, are you still the one? Let’s find out!

All Dressed McShaker Fries ($6.30)

McShaker fries, for the uninitiated, are a McDonald’s innovation wherein the diner shakes up their french fries with a seasoning packet. Shania is the face of their extra-Canadian new flavour All Dressed, and—as is appropriate—the packaging is adorable. The flavour has that signature smoky, vinegary taste of classic All-Dressed chips that keeps you reaching for more. These are a great snack, but as a side for a Big Mac? They may be a bit much.

Strawberry Pie ($2.00)

The strawberry hand pie is a pretty popular dessert around here, so I was excited to hear McDonald’s Canada was bringing their version back with a Shania-coded makeover. It comes in an extra cute, cowgirl-inspired sleeve, and the dessert itself delivers—flaky, golden pastry wrapped around a sweet-tart strawberry filling. Nitpick: The connection to Shania Twain is unclear.

Cowboy Boot Keychain ($3.50)

If you purchase an Extra Value Meal, be sure to snag one of the adorable limited-edition cowboy boot keychains. Pairs perfectly with a pink Labubu.