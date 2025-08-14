  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe
Food

We Tried Shania Twain’s New Canada-Coded McDonald’s Menu

From fries to pies, we put the Canadian country star’s limited-edition McDonald’s collab to the taste test.
By Bobbe Hayes
August 14, 2025
A tray of McDonald’s fries and strawberry pies, part of a Shania Twain-McDonald’s collaboration.

It’s been more than 40 years since Shania Twain worked the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Timmins, Ont., but Canada’s favourite country star (and two-time Chatelaine cover star!) has officially made her fast-food comeback.

Shania’s Sides, Twain’s new menu collaboration with McDonald’s, is now available across Canada while supplies last. The limited-edition items—which can be ordered solo or as part of a combo—include a new flavour of “McShaker” fries (All-Dressed, a Canadian classic) and the return of their popular strawberry hand pie (featuring snazzy new packaging). If you’re picking up a combo, you have the option to snag what may be the most covetable prize of this collaboration: a limited-edition pink cowboy-boot keychain.

As a lifelong Shania stan and Chatelaine’s self-appointed fast-food correspondent, I set out to report on the full lineup. McD’s, are you still the one? Let’s find out!

A tray of McDonald’s fries and strawberry pies, part of a Shania Twain-McDonald’s collaboration.

All Dressed McShaker Fries ($6.30)

McShaker fries, for the uninitiated, are a McDonald’s innovation wherein the diner shakes up their french fries with a seasoning packet. Shania is the face of their extra-Canadian new flavour All Dressed, and—as is appropriate—the packaging is adorable. The flavour has that signature smoky, vinegary taste of classic All-Dressed chips that keeps you reaching for more. These are a great snack, but as a side for a Big Mac? They may be a bit much.

Advertisement

Strawberry Pie ($2.00)

The strawberry hand pie is a pretty popular dessert around here, so I was excited to hear McDonald’s Canada was bringing their version back with a Shania-coded makeover. It comes in an extra cute, cowgirl-inspired sleeve, and the dessert itself delivers—flaky, golden pastry wrapped around a sweet-tart strawberry filling. Nitpick: The connection to Shania Twain is unclear.

Cowboy Boot Keychain ($3.50)

If you purchase an Extra Value Meal, be sure to snag one of the adorable limited-edition cowboy boot keychains. Pairs perfectly with a pink Labubu.

The very best of Chatelaine straight to your inbox.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Bobbe Hayes
Bobbe Hayes
FILED UNDER:
foodfast food
Advertisement
Advertisement
Copy link
The cover of the Chatelaine Summer 2025 issue, featuring a pink drink with a paper straw.

Subscribe to Chatelaine!

In our Summer 2025 issue, we get real about what sex is like after 40. Plus, living together after divorce, our favourite beauty products of the year and 17 incredibly summery recipes, from ceviche to sour cherry cobbler.