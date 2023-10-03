9 New Cookbooks To Draw Kitchen Inspo from This Fall

From holiday baking to casual entertaining and new introductions to Korean and Nigerian cuisines, it’s time to get back to the books.

Something about cooking differently when the temperature starts to drop really does feel like being present for the season. These are some of the cookbooks coming out this fall that I’m looking forward to helping me get in that autumnal mood.

A Very Prairie Christmas Cookbook by Karlynn Johnston

It’s never too early to start picking up holiday baking inspo, and The Kitchen Magpie’s Karlynn Johnson has you set for most anything you’d like to try for this year’s cookie swap! An established Prairie cookbook author, Johnston’s festive recipes range from the standard sugar cookie and gingerbread confections to traditional Ukrainian dessert treats and a range of unique, retro-inspired church bake sale standouts. Oct 31. $38, amazon.ca

Shop Now

Invitation to A Banquet by Fuschia Dunlop

Fuschia Dunlop’s expertise in the regional cuisines of China has been 30 years in the making: as the first Western student at the Sichuan Higher Institute of Cuisine, as a restaurant critic, a food scholar, and an award-winning cookbook author. Her most recent book is a thirty-dish lesson in the span of her knowledge, taking each classic recipe and explaining how its history ties into the larger story of what we understand Chinese cuisine to be today. Nov 7. $43, amazon.ca

Shop Now

Veg-table by Nik Sharma

I first became a fan of Sharma’s cooking with The Flavour Equation, his 2020 cookbook that blends his background in molecular biology with science-backed recipes that worked every time. The cream-laced dal makhani, for example, has been a gold standard weeknight lentil in my kitchen ever since. Sharma’s newly released Veg-table uses the same science-backed ethos to explain how different types of plants react to cooking methods, and how to make those interactions work towards more delicious, more colourful, and extremely satisfying plant-based dishes. There’s step-by-step photos, and a whole chapter dedicated just to beans—which makes it a cookbook after this legume lover’s heart. Oct. 24. $53, amazon.ca

Shop Now

The Korean Cookbook by Junghyun Park and Jungyoon Choi

The culmination of years of research and development, this 350-recipe tome by two world-renowned names in Korean cuisine covers everything from fermentation, bap (cooked rice dishes), banchan (accompaniments), broth, noodles, and of course dessert. While the scope of the book may seem intimidating to newcomers to Korean cookery, this is also its strength; think of it as a standard-setting example of reference-style cookbooks. Oct. 4. $50, amazon.ca.

Shop Now

My Everyday Lagos by Yewande Komolafe

If you’d like to expand your West African repertoire beyond jollof rice and groundnut stew—though there are two extremely delicious versions of both in this book—New York Times contributor and recipe developer Yewande Komolafe’s first solo cookbook is a fantastic place to start with Nigerian cuisine. Drawing from her own experiences growing up in Lagos and translating those flavours to where she has lived since, the writing is moving, as are the visuals of the food and city that contributed to the cook she is today. Oct 24. $48, amazon.ca

Shop Now

Snacking Bakes by Yossy Arefi

The treats-anytime, in any kitchen ethos of Snacking Cakes, Arefi’s second cookbook, pulled me through some of the drearier weeks of the fall of 2020. I love low-stakes, non-occasion baking recipes with high payoff. This new collection of cookies and bars—most of which can be whipped up in a single bowl in under an hour—is a worthy followup. Nov 7. $53, amazon.ca

Shop Now

In Mary’s Kitchen by Mary Berg

“Unfussy” is an overused term in cookbooks these days—especially for overstyled lifestyle tomes of 20-ingredient salad plates and entire tablescapes included in the food photography. Mary Berg’s second book, a collection of whole-plate dinners and batch-baked sweets, truly fits the bill for the unfussy bar: highly weeknight-cookable dishes, recipes that teach and don’t speak down, and designed to help the average home cook get ahead without prepping multiples of the same meal each week. Oct 10. $35, amazon.ca

Shop Now

Company by Amy Thielen

Reading Thielen’s followup to her much-celebrated New Midwestern Table, it occurred to me that more cookbooks on the subject of having people over should include menus again. Not in a prescriptive, performative way—the success of casual entertaining rests on the ability to improvise, after all—but in the spirit of functional fantasy. Planning ahead, whether it’s the shopping or the cooking or the slight mental gymnastics of how things will get from counter to plate in a hospitable amount of time, can be part of the pleasure of cooking for others, and this book very successfully makes the case for it. Aug 29. $54, amazon.ca

Shop Now

Start Here by Sohla El-Waylly

Billed as “culinary school, but without the student loans,” El-Waylly’s much-anticipated first book absolutely delivers on scope. It’s nearly 700 pages, and more than dishes or recipes, it focuses on technique. How do you taste to correct for salt? How do you cream butter into sugar, and why is it important it look and feel a certain way? This approach will appeal to first-time and seasoned cooks alike who are interested in learning a set of skills over following a series of steps—and know that doing so will free you up to cook more than even just the recipes in Start Here’s pages. It’s an excellent gift, and an ideal first cookbook to give to a loved one. Oct 31. $60, amazon.ca.

Shop Now